The FSB said that the charges related to Telegram's failure to remove material "used by Ukrainian special services and by terrorist and extremist organisations to prepare and coordinate acts of sabotage and terrorism"

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activities, and that it had issued an international warrant for his arrest. Picture: Giuseppe CACACE / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activities and has issued an international warrant for his arrest.

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The FSB said that the charges related to Telegram's failure to remove material "used by Ukrainian special services and by terrorist and extremist organisations to prepare and coordinate acts of sabotage and terrorism, mass killings, and cyber-fraud operations within the Russian Federation." There was no immediate comment from Durov or Telegram. Telegram, an encrypted messenger app founded in 2013, says it has more than 1 billion users, and is widely used on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia has repeatedly tried to restrict Telegram's use in recent years, promoting its own state-backed MAX messenger service. Read more: Russian 'recruiter' using Telegram to lure foreign men into fighting on frontlines Read more: Sabotage-for-hire: ‘Iranian agent’ offers to pay undercover LBC reporter for criminal acts on London’s streets

Telegram, an encrypted messenger app founded in 2013, says it has more than 1 billion users, and is widely used on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war. Picture: Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Last month, Ukraine denied Russian claims that it had outsourced drone operations to international gamers after pro-Russian Telegram channels claimed FPV drones were being connected to virtual servers and flown by remote operators around the world. One of the claims was originally shared on the loyalist Telegram channel Unofficial Bezsonov Z, before being circulated more widely on Russian military-linked channels. In the post, it was claimed Russian forces had captured a Ukrainian prisoner who said just 16 Ukrainian UAV operators were fighting against a battalion in a ruined high-rise area. According to the claim, the operators’ role was to place “a couple of hundred FPV drones”, connect them to a virtual server, and allow people “from any point in the world” to control them. The post also claimed remote pilots were receiving instant payments for each target hit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during Russian-Qatari talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace. Picture: Contributor/Getty Images