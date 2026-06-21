Russian glide bombs have killed five people in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia according to Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In a post on Telegram on Saturday, Mr Fedorov said that the strikes had also injured a further 11 people, with numbers expected to rise after significant damage to both residential and non-residential buildings.

“Specialists from the district state administration are working at the sites to document the destruction, and utility workers are eliminating the consequences of the attack,” he added.

The news comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Tyumen region ⁠in western Siberia over the weekend - over 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Ukraine.

Unverified videos on social media show smoke and flames rising over what is reportedly the burning Tyumen refinery, also known as the Antipinsky refinery.

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