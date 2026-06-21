Russian glide bomb attack kills five as Ukrainian drones hit Siberian oil refinery
Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in western Siberia, over 2,000 km from Ukraine.
Russian glide bombs have killed five people in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia according to Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov.
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In a post on Telegram on Saturday, Mr Fedorov said that the strikes had also injured a further 11 people, with numbers expected to rise after significant damage to both residential and non-residential buildings.
“Specialists from the district state administration are working at the sites to document the destruction, and utility workers are eliminating the consequences of the attack,” he added.
The news comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Tyumen region in western Siberia over the weekend - over 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Ukraine.
Unverified videos on social media show smoke and flames rising over what is reportedly the burning Tyumen refinery, also known as the Antipinsky refinery.
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The Tyumen governor, Alexander Moor, claimed emergency services were working at the site of “fallen [drone] debris” – a common phrase used by Russian officials playing down successful Ukrainian attacks.
Speaking in his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy explained that Ukrainian company Fire Point had developed new long-range drones capable of travelling more than 3,000km, reporting they had been “successfully deployed”, and thanked the Ukrainian military for their work.
Ukraine’s forces also struck an oil terminal at Kerch in occupied Crimea over Saturday night, according to national media outlets, with Nasa satellite monitoring showing a fire at the Kerch seaport where the terminal is located.
An electrical substation at Bilohorsk was reportedly also on fire, as well as reported attacks at Yevpatoria and the main city of Sevastopol.
The updates come as the war surpasses 1500 days of fighting.