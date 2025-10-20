Mr Mitov said "Illegal migration inflows are an instrument for hostile regimes to destabilise the European Union and the United Kingdom...They are aiming to destabilise the welfare systems [in European countries]. Plus, of course ... through smuggling radicalised individuals, they create security issues for us."

Mr Mitov also claimed that some NGOs in Europe could be unknowingly aiding Russia and the smuggling gangs.

The minister told the Times “They are neo-Marxist groups which are trying to justify their actions through philosophical or ideological constructs.

“Basically, let’s get all the poor people from the world and let them establish themselves here, the absolute freedom of movement, the non-existence of borders and so on and so forth."

“So unfortunately, we do have challenges with such non-governmental organisations which, maybe unwittingly, take part in the operations of those hostile states and the criminal networks which smuggle people illegally into the territory of the EU and the UK."

On Wednesday European nations will attend a summit hosted by Sir Keir Starmer in London, during which they will discuss closer co-operation on tackling illegal immigration through the western Balkans.

Yvette Cooper, the UK's foreign secretary, said: “It is clear that illegal migration into Europe and beyond is being driven not just by organised crime networks seeking to make a profit, but by hostile state actors seeking to destabilise Europe."

She added “That threat is real, growing and very serious, and I have made clear that we need to expand and strengthen our international co-operation to tackle it together.

"We will therefore continue to support Bulgaria and our other Nato allies in securing Europe’s external frontiers, and tackling every different type of threat we face from the Putin regime, including providing the specialist equipment, intelligence and training that will help our Bulgarian counterparts to defend their borders and disrupt these criminal operations.”

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, has also played a central role in steering migrants toward the European Union with state-controlled travel agencies offering them visas and transport.

Once at the border, Belarusian security forces escort the migrants toward Polish territory while blocking their retreat.