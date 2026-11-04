By EJ Ward

Sir John Sawers told Andrew Marr that Russia was taking its attacks beyond the Ukrainian battlefield, targeting countries backing Kyiv and trying to strengthen politicians sympathetic to the Kremlin.

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He described the attack on Leipzig Airport as “a warlike act” and said Moscow was looking for other ways to hurt Ukraine and its allies because it was making so little progress on the front line. Asked whether Europe was entering a new phase of confrontation with Moscow, Sir John said: “I think we’re well into the foothills of a hybrid conflict with Russia.” Often described as ‘grey zone warfare’, this involves sabotage, cyber attacks and political interference intended to disrupt everyday life and undermine confidence in governments, while stopping short of open war. Sir John pointed to the attack on Leipzig Airport, describing it as “a warlike act” and “a very definite threat”. Germany has formally blamed Russia for the attempted attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport on August 4. Britain subsequently summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires to condemn it. Read more: British troops ‘preparing to defend themselves’ against Russian attack in Ukraine - as Coalition of the Willing conducts first major exercise Read more: Britain is making the same mistake over Russia I made in business: ignoring the risks we don't want to face

LBC launches new subscription service, LBC Catch Up Plus. Picture: LBC

Marr also asked about cyber attacks targeting refrigeration systems at European supermarkets, alongside bomb warnings disrupting flights. Sir John said the freezer attacks appeared designed to cause damage rather than extract money, but stressed that those responsible had not been identified. “First of all, we don’t know who switched off these freezers and turned them into defrost mode,” he told LBC. “It’s not the sort of commercial hacker who would want to do this for money because there’s no ransom attached to this. It’s an entirely destructive act. “So the first assumption must be it was by someone who wanted to undermine confidence in Europe, and that may well be the Russians.”

The attacks have forced retailers across several European countries to throw away food after temperatures in fridges and freezers were remotely increased. Investigators have not established who was responsible or whether the incidents are connected. There are differing assessments of who might be behind them. Romania’s National Cyber Security Directorate said it did not suspect a state actor, according to AFP.

Sir John also said he believed the attack on Sir Keir Starmer’s personal home had been sponsored “in some way by the Russians”. He argued that the wider campaign reflected Moscow’s frustration with the course of the war in Ukraine. “I think the Russians, because they’re making so little progress in Ukraine on the front line, they’re looking to take their attacks to civilians in Ukraine and to those countries which have been supporting Ukraine from outside,” he said. “And so they’re trying to destabilise Western governments.” He accused Moscow of seeking to promote parties and politicians including Germany’s AfD and Marine Le Pen in France, allowing those sympathetic to Russia to flourish and restrict the choices available to mainstream parties. Sir John separately warned that declining confidence in American protection could encourage more countries to seek nuclear weapons of their own.

The former chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service was speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty