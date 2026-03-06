It comes as the war appears to be expanding into areas outside of the Middle East, with strikes reported off the coast of Sri Lanka and Azerbaijan.

By Jacob Paul

Russia is providing Iran with key intelligence for strikes on US military assets across the Middle East, officials say.

The information was allegedly handed over as soon as Donald Trump’s assault on the Islamic republic began on Saturday. It helped Iran launch “sophisticated” attacks with drones and missiles unleashed on US facilities, warships and aircraft across the region, US officials told the Washington Post. Iran was also able to target temporary structures it would otherwise not be able to see with its own satellites, sources told the newspaper. This reportedly included the facility in Kuwait where six US service personnel were killed. It would mark the first sign the Russian President Vladimir Putin is actively taking part in the deepening conflict - which Iranian officials say has claimed more than 1,200 lives. “The Russians are more than aware of the assistance that we’re giving the Ukrainians,” a US official told the Post. Read more: Iran war LIVE: Nearly 200 Iranian targets hit in last 72 hours - as second UK flight leaves Middle East Read more: Trump calls for ‘unconditional surrender’ of Iran and the selection of an ‘acceptable’ Supreme Leader

Putin appears to be actively participating in the conflict. Picture: Getty

“I think they were very happy to try to get some payback.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the reports, to which she said: "Whether or not this happened, frankly, it does not really matter." She added: "President Trump and the United States military are absolutely decimating the rogue Iranian terrorist regime." Russia has openly sided with Iran amid the conflict, with Moscow blasting the US and Israel’s war on Iran as an “unprovoked act of armed aggression” despite launching its own illegal invasion of Ukraine four years ago. However, how much damage this intelligence has actually caused is not yet clear - with an official saying Iran’s ability to locate US forces has already been degraded after a week of conflict. But it comes as the war appears to be expanding into areas outside of the Middle East, with strikes reported off the coast of Sri Lanka and Azerbaijan. Last night, US Central Command claimed the US has struck nearly 200 targets in Iran over the last 72 hours and sunk 30 of its ships.

Admiral Brad Cooper told reporters: "And in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier. And as we speak, it's on fire." He added that Iranian ballistic missile attacks have dipped by 90 per cent while drone attacks have plummeted by 83 per cent since the first day of the war. Speaking on Friday, US President Donald Trump called for the "unconditional surrender" of Iran. Since the US and Israel launched the war on Saturday and killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has unleashed thousands of drones and ballistic missiles targeting Israel, the UK and American military bases and embassies in the region, and energy facilities across the Persian Gulf.