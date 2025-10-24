A gang involved with the Wagner Group has been jailed after an arson attack on a London warehouse providing aid to Ukraine

The warehouse attack, ordered by the Wagner Group, caused £1m of damage to a London warehouse.

Dylan Earl, along with Jake Reeves and four others, were sentenced for espionage, terrorism offences and arson at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Earl, 21, admitted he planned the arson attack on the warehouse in Leyton, east London, in March last year.

He was jailed for 23 years, of which 17 will be spent in prison.

Paul Hynes KC, said Earl was "easy meat for the very sophisticated operatives of the Wagner Group acting as proxies for the Russian Federation".

He said Earl as an "easy puppet in the hands of others" who sought "praise, importance and significance" and saw the world through the "prism of online gaming".

Reeves, 24, was handed 12 years, with a further year on licence.

The court heard that the two men targeted the industrial site as it was being used to supply humanitarian aid and StarLink satellite equipment to Ukraine.

Earl recruited Reeves to help plot the attack. Reeves then recruited Nii Kojo Mensah to carry out the arson.

Mensah recruited Jakeem Rose, and Ugnius Asmena was also recruited to take part.

Mensah, 23, from Thornton Heath, Rose, 23, of Croydon, and Asmena, 21, of no fixed address, were convicted of aggravated arson.

The gang plotted further attacks on a restaurant in Mayfair, central London.

They were planning to kidnap the owner, wealthy Russian dissident Evgeny Chichvarkin.

It took eight fire crews, with 60 firefighters, to tackle the blaze.

The Wagner Group is a proscribed terror group in the UK.

This is a breaking story.