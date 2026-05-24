John Healey had been visiting British soldiers in Estonia and was travelling back to the UK when the electronic attack happened

UK Defence Secretary Visits Estonia As Allied Forces Participate In Exercise Spring Storm. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

An RAF jet which the Defence Secretary was travelling in had its signals jammed as it flew near the Russian border.

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John Healey had been visiting British soldiers in Estonia and was travelling back to the UK when the electronic attack happened. It is thought Russia was behind the incident on Thursday. Smartphones and laptops were unable to connect to the internet and pilots had to use a different navigation system as the plane’s GPS was disabled for the entire three-hour flight. It is not known if Mr Healey was deliberately targeted but the flight path was visible on aircraft tracking websites, the Times reported. Read more: Robert Jenrick claims Nigel Farage is a 'victim' of Russian hacking who 'doesn't get any help from the authorities' Read more: Russia becoming 'more reckless' as Ukraine war weakens Moscow, warns foreign secretary

John Healey had been visiting British soldiers in Estonia and was travelling back to the UK when the electronic attack happened. Picture: Getty

Passengers, who included photographers and a reporter, were told the Dassault Falcon 900LX aircraft could still operate safely. A defence source said: “This is reckless Russian interference, but the RAF is well prepared to deal with this activity The incident comes just days after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) revealed two Russian jets had been “repeatedly and dangerously” intercepted an RAF spy plane above the Black Sea. A Russian Su-35 jet flew so close to the British reconnaissance aircraft that it triggered its emergency systems, including disabling the autopilot. One of the nation’s Su-27s also flew six metres from the unarmed Rivet Joint’s nose and carried out six passes in front.

A Russian Su-35 jet “repeatedly and dangerously” intercepted an RAF spy plane above the Black Sea earlier this week . Picture: Getty