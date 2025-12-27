A 16-year old child was among those injured in the attack, which local officials said affected seven locations across the city of Kyiv

Ukrainian air defences have been pressed into action during a major Russian attack on the capital - Kyiv. Picture: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

By Rebecca Henrys

Russia has attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones, wounding at least eight people, a day before key talks between Ukraine and the US.

Explosions boomed across the Ukrainian capital for hours early on Saturday as ballistic missiles and drones hit the city, continuing as day broke. The attack came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to meet US President Donald Trump on Sunday for further talks in an effort to end the nearly four-year-old war. Mr Zelensky has said they plan to discuss issues including security guarantees and territorial matters in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. A 16-year old child was among those injured in the attack, which local officials said affected seven locations across the city of Kyiv.

A fire broke out in an 18-storey residential building in Dnipro district and emergency crews rushed to the scene to contain the flames. A 24-storey residential building in Darnytsia district was also hit, local officials said, and more fires broke out in the Obolonskyi and Holosiivsky districts. In the wider Kyiv region, the strikes hit industrial and residential buildings, according to Ukraine's Emergency Service. In the Vyshhorod area, emergency crews rescued one person found under the rubble of a destroyed house. It came hours after Mr Zelensky said he will meet Mr Trump in Florida over the weekend. He told journalists the 20-point plan under discussion "is about 90 per cent ready".

People take shelter at a metro station during Russian air attacks in Kyiv on December 27, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Serhii Okunev / AFP via Getty Images