Russia launches overnight attack after deadly strike on Ukrainian capital
The attack comes just one day after Moscow launched a devastating attack on Kyiv, which saw 30 dead and 91 wounded.
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Four people lost their lives and another ten were injured in an overnight attack on Ukraine as Kyiv observed a day of mourning following its deadliest attack on Thursday.
Two women, an elderly man and a girl younger than two years old were killed in the Sumy region while three others were injured after a Russian drone hit a house, said Oleh Hryhorov, the head of the regional military administration.
Several more were injured in Kryvyi Rih, president Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown.
Read more: Russian soldiers ‘survive on average 20 minutes when they reach frontline due to drone attacks’
Read more: Russia ‘planning attack on Poland’ to test whether Nato will really fight, US warns
Moscow and Kyiv have since vowed to escalate fighting hours after Moscow destroyed 130 buildings and killed at least 30 people on Thursday.
Zelensky said his forces would “definitely” retaliate in response to the overnight attacks.
Meanwhile, Russia said the attacks were retaliation for Ukraine's drone strikes on its energy infrastructure.
As the war rages on, Zelensky has revealed hopes to have a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Ankara, Turkey next week.
This comes as the US warned Poland that Russia is planning an armed “provocation” against it to test Nato’s reaction, according to reports.
The potential strike could see Poland’s vital infrastructure targeted by missiles or drones, or even soldiers crossing the border into Nato territory, Washington has said.
Warsaw’s security services have since admitted that a small ground incursion, which Moscow may claim is an accident, is possible.