At least 60 injured after Russia launches wave of strikes on Ukrainian hospital
Almost 60 people have been injured after Russia launched a wave of strikes on a hospital in Ukraine’s second-largest city.
Listen to this article
The overnight attack came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to travel to the United States in a bid to convince Donald Trump to supply his country with more weapons.
The Russian attack on Kharkiv in Ukraine's north east hit the city's main hospital, forcing the evacuation of more than 50 patients, regional head Oleh Syniehubov said.
Later, President Zelenskyy confirmed 57 people were injured in the strikes.
Read more: UK faces massive rise in cyber attacks as firms warned of 'highly sophisticated' threat posed by China and Russia
Read more: US could send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine unless Russia agrees to peace, Trump warns
Last night, Russia’s aerial terror against our cities and infrastructure continued once again. The main targets were our energy facilities. Ninety-six attack drones were launched, most were shot down, though unfortunately not all. Yesterday evening, Russia dropped aerial bombs on… pic.twitter.com/4NjfXGjPY5— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 14, 2025
“Last night, Russia’s aerial terror against our cities and infrastructure continued once again. The main targets were our energy facilities,” he wrote on X.
“An utterly terrorist, cynical attack on a place where lives are saved…
“Every day and every night, Russia strikes power plants and transmission lines, our gas facilities also come under attack.”
The Ukrainian leader went on to call for his allies to supply more weapons, including long-range Patriot and Tomahawk missiles from the United States.
Russian long-range strikes on its neighbour's power grid are part of a campaign since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022 to disable Ukraine's power supply, denying civilians heat and running water during the bitter winter.
"We are counting on the actions of the US and Europe, the G7, all partners who have these systems and can provide them to protect our people," Mr Zelenskyy said.
"The world must force Moscow to sit down at the table for real negotiations."
Mr Zelenskyy is due to meet Mr Trump in Washington on Friday.
The talks are expected to centre on the potential US provision to Ukraine of sophisticated long-range weapons that can hit back at Russia.
Mr Trump suggested he could be ready to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin's government by providing Ukraine with long-range missiles.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, he said: "I might say, 'Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks'. The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that.
"I might tell them that if the war is not settled - that we may very well. We may not, but we may do it. I think it's appropriate to bring up."
Mr Trump added he has already told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his plan.
"Do they want to have Tomahawks going in that direction? I don't think so," Mr Trump said of Russia.
"I think I might speak to Russia about that. Tomahawks are a new step of aggression."
Mr Trump said on board Air Force One: "I really think Putin would look great if he got this settled" and that "It's not going to be good for him" if not.
Mr Trump’s comments come after Russia attacked Ukraine's power grid overnight, part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter.
Moscow also expressed "extreme concern" over the US potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Mr Putin himself has previously suggested that the United States supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine will seriously damage relations between Moscow and Washington.