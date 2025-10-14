Rescue workers put out a fire of a hospital damaged by a Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Almost 60 people have been injured after Russia launched a wave of strikes on a hospital in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The overnight attack came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to travel to the United States in a bid to convince Donald Trump to supply his country with more weapons. The Russian attack on Kharkiv in Ukraine's north east hit the city's main hospital, forcing the evacuation of more than 50 patients, regional head Oleh Syniehubov said. Later, President Zelenskyy confirmed 57 people were injured in the strikes.

Last night, Russia’s aerial terror against our cities and infrastructure continued once again. The main targets were our energy facilities. Ninety-six attack drones were launched, most were shot down, though unfortunately not all. Yesterday evening, Russia dropped aerial bombs on… pic.twitter.com/4NjfXGjPY5 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 14, 2025

“Last night, Russia’s aerial terror against our cities and infrastructure continued once again. The main targets were our energy facilities,” he wrote on X. “An utterly terrorist, cynical attack on a place where lives are saved… “Every day and every night, Russia strikes power plants and transmission lines, our gas facilities also come under attack.” The Ukrainian leader went on to call for his allies to supply more weapons, including long-range Patriot and Tomahawk missiles from the United States. Russian long-range strikes on its neighbour's power grid are part of a campaign since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022 to disable Ukraine's power supply, denying civilians heat and running water during the bitter winter. "We are counting on the actions of the US and Europe, the G7, all partners who have these systems and can provide them to protect our people," Mr Zelenskyy said. "The world must force Moscow to sit down at the table for real negotiations." Mr Zelenskyy is due to meet Mr Trump in Washington on Friday.

