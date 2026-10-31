Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 in Atlanta, the Russian foreign minister insisted Moscow's position on Ukraine remained unchanged as he criticised Kyiv's plans to continue striking Russian targets.

Mr Lavrov said Russia's position on the conflict "was unchanged". Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Katy Dartford

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has reiterated that Russia's position on the Ukraine conflict was unchanged, following comments by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on maintaining strikes on Russian targets.

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"Our position is known, but what Ukraine intends to bring to the negotiating table, I don't know," said Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies. He said Mr Zelenskyy's frequent comments that Ukraine was acquiring more weapons to strike Russian targets made preparation for new talks difficult. "This kind of attitude doesn't really help much in preparing for negotiations," Mr Lavrov said. His comments came as Ukraine said its forces had struck a major Russian missile fuel plant in the Rostov region overnight, sparking a fire and damaging four production facilities. Ukraine's military said the attack on the Kombinat Kamensky plant involved both drones and Neptune missiles. Meanwhile, Russian drone strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure left around 280,000 families without electricity in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday. Zelenskyy accused Moscow of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, warning that the attacks had caused widespread disruption to electricity supplies. "Everyone who does not want to see this Russian escalation spread further into Europe must help Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy said this week that he hoped that a trilateral meeting with peace negotiators would take place in Abu Dhabi between November 6 and 10. Picture: REMKO DE WAAL/Getty

Both Russia and Ukraine have said they are willing to hold further three-sided talks with the US for the first time since early in the year. Mr Zelenskyy said this week that he hoped that a trilateral meeting with peace negotiators would take place in Abu Dhabi between November 6 and 10. He said Kyiv also wanted Europe to be involved in the talks on how to end the war.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (standing centre) at the G20 meeting in Atlanta, US. Picture: ERIK S. LESSER/Getty