Russia's Lavrov says Zelenskyy's comments are hampering potential Ukraine peace talks
Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 in Atlanta, the Russian foreign minister insisted Moscow's position on Ukraine remained unchanged as he criticised Kyiv's plans to continue striking Russian targets.
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Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has reiterated that Russia's position on the Ukraine conflict was unchanged, following comments by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on maintaining strikes on Russian targets.
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Mr Lavrov was cited as saying on Friday that the Ukrainian President's words were unhelpful in preparing for new talks.
The Foreign Minister was addressing reporters on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Atlanta, where he also asserted that fundamental issues in US and Russian relations remained unresolved.
Mr Lavrov referred to the sanctions on Moscow and the approval of the sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine for an estimated $2.1 billion
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"Our position is known, but what Ukraine intends to bring to the negotiating table, I don't know," said Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies.
He said Mr Zelenskyy's frequent comments that Ukraine was acquiring more weapons to strike Russian targets made preparation for new talks difficult.
"This kind of attitude doesn't really help much in preparing for negotiations," Mr Lavrov said.
His comments came as Ukraine said its forces had struck a major Russian missile fuel plant in the Rostov region overnight, sparking a fire and damaging four production facilities.
Ukraine's military said the attack on the Kombinat Kamensky plant involved both drones and Neptune missiles.
Meanwhile, Russian drone strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure left around 280,000 families without electricity in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.
Zelenskyy accused Moscow of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, warning that the attacks had caused widespread disruption to electricity supplies.
"Everyone who does not want to see this Russian escalation spread further into Europe must help Ukraine," he said.
Both Russia and Ukraine have said they are willing to hold further three-sided talks with the US for the first time since early in the year.
Mr Zelenskyy said this week that he hoped that a trilateral meeting with peace negotiators would take place in Abu Dhabi between November 6 and 10.
He said Kyiv also wanted Europe to be involved in the talks on how to end the war.
Mr Lavrov said Russia's position on the conflict "was unchanged from the very start of the special military operation," as Moscow calls its military campaign in Ukraine.
Moscow, he said, could not accept Ukraine as a "military threat to the lawful security interests of the Russian Federation".
On relations with Washington, Lavrov said: "Fundamental issues are not being resolved. Sanctions remain, all the sanctions from (former President Joe) Biden are echoed by the current administration."
He said US cooperation in sharing intelligence with Ukraine had grown, while arms supplies were continuing, pointing to a State Department announcement on Friday that it had approved the sale of more arms to Ukraine.
Foreign ministers at the G20 have skipped the traditional group photo in Atlanta, with some making it clear they objected to appearing with Lavrov.