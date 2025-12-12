Russia had around €210bn frozen in the EU just days after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over four years ago

Russia are reporytedlym set to sue Belgian bank Euroclear in a Moscow court, and Russian officials accuse the EU of an act of theft. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Russia is set to launch legal action against European nations planning on using Moscow's frozen assets to help fund Ukraine.

Russian officials are accusing the EU of theft and the country's Central Bank is suing Belgian bank Euroclear in court. Ukraine's allies in Europe plan on helping to plug the country's €135.7 billion budget hole caused by the war by using frozen assets held by Euroclear. Leaders across the continent hope to sign off the deal at their Brussels summit next week, according to reports. Read more: Zelenskyy proposes referendum on land concessions as Ukraine hands US updated peace plan Read more: Minister warns Britain is on a 'war footing' as Nato chief warns the West is ‘Russia’s next target’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the cash should be provided to replace damage inflicted by Russia during the war. Picture: Alamy

Russia had around €210bn of its cash frozen in the EU just days after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over four years ago. The EU and Ukraine argue that part of the money should be used to rebuild the damage caused by the Russian invasion, and plan to use €90 billion to support Ukraine. Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "It's only fair that Russia's frozen assets should be used to rebuild what Russia has destroyed – and that money then becomes ours." German Chancellor Friedrich Merz added that the assets will "enable Ukraine to protect itself effectively against future Russian attacks." However, Euroclear's chief executive Valérie Urbain says using it could "destabilise the international financial system". It also has an estimated €16-17 billion immobilised in Russia. Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever has set the EU a series of "rational, reasonable, and justified conditions" before he will accept the reparations plan.