Putin's secret recruitment network exposed as young African women lured to Russia to build drones to attack Ukraine
Russia luring young African women into building deadly drones used to attack Ukraine
Russia is using a network of recruiters and cultural organisations to lure young African women into factories producing attack drones used to bomb Ukraine, a new investigation has claimed.
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Young women are being offered the chance to study in Russia, learn new skills and earn hundreds of dollars a month, but some are instead ending up working on production lines building weapons for Vladimir Putin’s war.
A report by the Ukrainian Security & Cooperation Centre (USCC) has uncovered an organised recruitment network operating across Africa, with links to Russian government-backed cultural organisations and the country’s defence industry.
Investigators say they have identified some of the people involved in recruiting the women, as well as the Russian officials and organisations they are connected to.
The findings are based on open-source intelligence and information provided by a confidential source working inside the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, a major industrial complex in the Russian republic of Tatarstan.
According to the report, at least 18 women from Uganda and five from Ethiopia have been identified as being involved in the operation, alongside women from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, The Gambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sri Lanka.
Some are believed to be working on the production of Geran-2 attack drones, which Russia has used extensively to strike Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.
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At the centre of the operation is a programme called Alabuga Start, which offers young women, primarily aged between 18 and 22, the opportunity to move to Russia for employment and vocational training.
The programme advertises salaries of between $706 and $846 a month, along with paid flights, accommodation and Russian language lessons.
Jobs are advertised in several sectors, including hospitality, logistics, customer service and manufacturing.
But investigators claim the reality can be very different.
According to the report, some recruits arrive in Russia only to discover they cannot meet the educational requirements needed to take up the opportunities they were promised.
They are then offered low-skilled industrial work, with some ending up in factories producing weapons for the Russian military.
Some workers have described long hours, poor working conditions and exposure to dangerous chemicals.
However, the latest investigation goes further, claiming to have identified the people responsible for recruiting workers and the network of organisations helping them.
The USCC claims Russia is using its international cultural and educational programmes to help attract potential recruits, particularly young people from poorer backgrounds.
Investigators say the network operates at three levels, bringing together Russian cultural organisations, official recruitment teams and local intermediaries who encourage women to apply.
The report identifies links to Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian government agency responsible for promoting Russian culture and international cooperation, and its overseas Russian House centres.
It also examines the role of Coordinating Councils of Russian Compatriots, organisations which promote Russian language and culture abroad and maintain links with Moscow.
According to investigators, these organisations provide an opportunity to establish relationships with young people before employment opportunities in Russia are promoted to them.
In September 2024, the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots in Tunisia publicly announced it had signed an agreement with the Alabuga Special Economic Zone to cooperate on the Alabuga Start programme.
The agreement was presented as an opportunity to improve employment prospects for young people and strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.
Investigators say it shows how Russian cultural organisations overseas can become involved in promoting recruitment for an industrial complex producing weapons for the war in Ukraine.
The report names two women whom investigators believe play important roles in the recruitment network.
One is a Tunisian woman, Baccouche Sahar, who has been living in Russia since 2025.
Investigators say she has connections to more than 100 telephone numbers across Africa and Russia, including contacts associated with nine official Alabuga recruitment staff.
Her contacts also include women from several African countries who have been recruited to work at the industrial complex.
The USCC believes she acts as a coordinator for recruitment in Arabic- and French-speaking African countries.
Another woman, Ugandan national Kaitesi Allison Mujjambere, is identified as an HR specialist connected to Alabuga.
Investigators say both women were registered within the company’s systems in 2025.
The report claims that using women who have already moved to Russia to attract new recruits from their home countries is an important part of the operation.
By sharing their experiences and promoting opportunities through social media and personal contacts, they can encourage other young women to make the journey.
The investigation also examines a Russian language and cultural programme held at King Ceasor University in Kampala, Uganda, in May this year.
The ten-day event, which ran from May 4 to May 14, was organised in conjunction with the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots in Uganda.
Investigators say video footage shows Mujjambere taking part in a performance at the event alongside other women.
The report also identifies Olga Atubo, who chairs the council in Uganda, as an organiser of the programme.
The USCC believes such events form part of a wider effort to promote Russian culture and establish relationships with young people who may subsequently be encouraged to pursue employment opportunities in Russia.
The USCC is now calling for the United States and its allies to investigate the people and organisations allegedly involved in the operation.
It wants sanctions considered against recruiters and intermediaries, alongside further investigations into possible human trafficking and forced labour.
Investigators are also calling for social media companies to remove misleading advertisements promoting jobs in Russia and for authorities to examine the financial arrangements behind the recruitment network.
The report warns that targeting the factories alone will not be enough to disrupt Russia’s drone production.
Instead, it argues that action must also be taken against the overseas networks which help supply them with workers.
Alabuga Start has previously denied allegations of forced overtime and passport confiscation, insisting that workers are employed under official contracts and that participation in the programme is voluntary.
The latest findings raise fresh questions about the extent to which Russia is using its cultural and educational activities overseas to support its war in Ukraine, and the young women who may be finding themselves caught up in it after travelling thousands of miles in search of a better life.