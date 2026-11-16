Russia luring young African women into building deadly drones used to attack Ukraine

The HESA Shahed 136 also known by its Russian designation Geran-2 is an Iranian-designed one-way attack drone, also known as a kamikaze drone. Picture: Future Publishing/Getty

By EJ Ward

Russia is using a network of recruiters and cultural organisations to lure young African women into factories producing attack drones used to bomb Ukraine, a new investigation has claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Young women are being offered the chance to study in Russia, learn new skills and earn hundreds of dollars a month, but some are instead ending up working on production lines building weapons for Vladimir Putin’s war. A report by the Ukrainian Security & Cooperation Centre (USCC) has uncovered an organised recruitment network operating across Africa, with links to Russian government-backed cultural organisations and the country’s defence industry. Investigators say they have identified some of the people involved in recruiting the women, as well as the Russian officials and organisations they are connected to. The findings are based on open-source intelligence and information provided by a confidential source working inside the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, a major industrial complex in the Russian republic of Tatarstan. According to the report, at least 18 women from Uganda and five from Ethiopia have been identified as being involved in the operation, alongside women from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, The Gambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sri Lanka. Some are believed to be working on the production of Geran-2 attack drones, which Russia has used extensively to strike Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. Read more: Estonia to shut Russian border over attempted 'sabotage attack' - as eight people detained Read more: Ukrainian drone hits Russian warship in Gulf of Finland amid US-brokered peace talks

cultural and propaganda activities at a public event held at King Caesar University (Kampala, Uganda), featuring a Russian-language performance against the backdrop of a banner reading ‘Day Camp 4–14 May. Picture: Supplied

At the centre of the operation is a programme called Alabuga Start, which offers young women, primarily aged between 18 and 22, the opportunity to move to Russia for employment and vocational training. The programme advertises salaries of between $706 and $846 a month, along with paid flights, accommodation and Russian language lessons. Jobs are advertised in several sectors, including hospitality, logistics, customer service and manufacturing. But investigators claim the reality can be very different. According to the report, some recruits arrive in Russia only to discover they cannot meet the educational requirements needed to take up the opportunities they were promised. They are then offered low-skilled industrial work, with some ending up in factories producing weapons for the Russian military. Some workers have described long hours, poor working conditions and exposure to dangerous chemicals.

LBC launches new subscription service, LBC Catch Up Plus. Picture: LBC

However, the latest investigation goes further, claiming to have identified the people responsible for recruiting workers and the network of organisations helping them. The USCC claims Russia is using its international cultural and educational programmes to help attract potential recruits, particularly young people from poorer backgrounds. Investigators say the network operates at three levels, bringing together Russian cultural organisations, official recruitment teams and local intermediaries who encourage women to apply. The report identifies links to Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian government agency responsible for promoting Russian culture and international cooperation, and its overseas Russian House centres. It also examines the role of Coordinating Councils of Russian Compatriots, organisations which promote Russian language and culture abroad and maintain links with Moscow. According to investigators, these organisations provide an opportunity to establish relationships with young people before employment opportunities in Russia are promoted to them. In September 2024, the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots in Tunisia publicly announced it had signed an agreement with the Alabuga Special Economic Zone to cooperate on the Alabuga Start programme. The agreement was presented as an opportunity to improve employment prospects for young people and strengthen cultural ties between the two countries. Investigators say it shows how Russian cultural organisations overseas can become involved in promoting recruitment for an industrial complex producing weapons for the war in Ukraine.

The report names two women whom investigators believe play important roles in the recruitment network. One is a Tunisian woman, Baccouche Sahar, who has been living in Russia since 2025. Investigators say she has connections to more than 100 telephone numbers across Africa and Russia, including contacts associated with nine official Alabuga recruitment staff. Her contacts also include women from several African countries who have been recruited to work at the industrial complex. The USCC believes she acts as a coordinator for recruitment in Arabic- and French-speaking African countries. Another woman, Ugandan national Kaitesi Allison Mujjambere, is identified as an HR specialist connected to Alabuga. Investigators say both women were registered within the company’s systems in 2025. The report claims that using women who have already moved to Russia to attract new recruits from their home countries is an important part of the operation. By sharing their experiences and promoting opportunities through social media and personal contacts, they can encourage other young women to make the journey.