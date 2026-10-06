Russia 'may well have been weaponizing' plague, expert claims, as Trump says US 'will help' with outbreak
Dr Chris Smith, consultant virologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, told LBC that the Russian facility “may well have been weaponising this particular form of the plague.”
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A consultant virologist has said Russia “may well have been weaponising” the plague “for nefarious reasons”, after an outbreak in the country killed a lab technician.
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Darya Shipilova, 28, was exposed to pneumonic plague after breaking a test tube, resulting in hundreds of people being placed into quarantine.
Dr Chris Smith, consultant virologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, told LBC that the facility “may well have been weaponising this particular form of the plague.”
“It may have been doing it for nefarious reasons, he told LBC’s Breakfast with Nick Ferrari.
He added that while the plague is not currently present in the UK, the disease has not disappeared completely, with around 1,000 cases reported worldwide each year.
Read more: White House 'assessing options' over Russian plague outbreak following death of lab technician who ‘broke bacteria-filled test tube’
Read more: US 'closely monitoring' suspected Russian plague outbreak after death of lab technician
Dr Smith warned that there was a possibility the laboratory was developing a weaponised strain of the pathogen.
“Laboratories like this one in Siberia do explore these pathogens and ways in which they can make us ill in order to sidestep that and block it in future,” he said.
He explained that the Soviet Union had a history of research into weaponised plague during the Cold War, including attempts to make strains resistant to conventional treatment.
Some strains developed in the 1970s and 1980s were designed to react differently to antibiotics, causing the bacteria to release toxins which could paralyse patients.
“Let’s hope that isn’t what they’re still doing there now,” Dr Smith added.
When asked by Nick how containable the disease would be, Dr Smith said it was “eminently containable” and contamination required close contact with someone who is highly infectious.
He stressed that antibiotics can still treat plague if it is identified quickly, “despite claims previously made by Donald Trump.
This comes after Donald Trump pledged that the US “will help” Russia with the issue, though he did not elaborate on what efforts the U.S. would take after
When asked if he was concerned about “a potential plague outbreak,” Trump said, “I am,” adding: “germs have really become relatively stronger than they were, and things that used to work on pneumonia don’t work as well anymore.”
The White House said that the US administration is ‘monitoring the outbreak and assessing options' after the incident in Russia. The US President said he had not yet talked to Vladimir Putin about the situation.
According to Russian media, Ms Shipilova told medical staff she had accidentally broken a test tube holding live bacteria. She became unwell on a field expedition with colleagues near Russia’s border with Mongolia.
She was admitted to hospital on September 29 and placed on a ventilator but died two days later. Two hundred people she came into contact with are now being closely monitored.
The pneumonic plague causes a severe lung infection, fever, shortness of breath and symptoms of coughing up blood. The disease is almost always fatal if left untreated. Antibiotics can reduce the fatality rate to around 17 per cent.
Mikhail Favorov, a senior Russian epidemiologist, dismissed the broken test tube explanation, according to the Moscow Times.
He said: “It's laughable. Someone working at the Anti-Plague Institute in Irkutsk wears a protective anti-plague suit.
“If you break a test tube, the likelihood of infection is actually very low. In short, it doesn't matter to the general public – they'll believe the "broken test tube" story.
"It's absolutely hair-raising. We will not be told what really happened.”