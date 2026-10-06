Dr Chris Smith, consultant virologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, told LBC that the Russian facility “may well have been weaponising this particular form of the plague.”

The virologist warned that the Russian lab 'may well have been weaponizing' the plague 'for nefarious reasons'. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A consultant virologist has said Russia “may well have been weaponising” the plague “for nefarious reasons”, after an outbreak in the country killed a lab technician.

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Darya Shipilova died after reportedly breaking a bacteria-filled test tube. Picture: Social Media

Dr Smith warned that there was a possibility the laboratory was developing a weaponised strain of the pathogen. “Laboratories like this one in Siberia do explore these pathogens and ways in which they can make us ill in order to sidestep that and block it in future,” he said. He explained that the Soviet Union had a history of research into weaponised plague during the Cold War, including attempts to make strains resistant to conventional treatment. Some strains developed in the 1970s and 1980s were designed to react differently to antibiotics, causing the bacteria to release toxins which could paralyse patients. “Let’s hope that isn’t what they’re still doing there now,” Dr Smith added. When asked by Nick how containable the disease would be, Dr Smith said it was “eminently containable” and contamination required close contact with someone who is highly infectious.

Dr Smith said that there was a possibility the laboratory had been working on a weaponised strain of the pathogen. Picture: Alamy

He stressed that antibiotics can still treat plague if it is identified quickly, “despite claims previously made by Donald Trump. This comes after Donald Trump pledged that the US “will help” Russia with the issue, though he did not elaborate on what efforts the U.S. would take after When asked if he was concerned about “a potential plague outbreak,” Trump said, “I am,” adding: “germs have really become relatively stronger than they were, and things that used to work on pneumonia don’t work as well anymore.” The White House said that the US administration is ‘monitoring the outbreak and assessing options' after the incident in Russia. The US President said he had not yet talked to Vladimir Putin about the situation. According to Russian media, Ms Shipilova told medical staff she had accidentally broken a test tube holding live bacteria. She became unwell on a field expedition with colleagues near Russia’s border with Mongolia.

Dr Smith said the Soviet Union had a history of research into weaponised plague during the Cold War. Picture: Getty