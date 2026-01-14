Footage has emerged of an African man with a landmine strapped to his chest.

Even in a regime as callous towards human life as Putin’s Russia, that image was shocking. The young man is one of 1,400 Africans forced into Russia’s army.

With over 1 million casualties since the 2022 invasion the Kremlin is short of men – and has turned to some of the world’s poorest people to plug the gap.

The sight of Africans shivering in the snows of Eastern Europe is eye catching. The path from their homelands to the trenches is a tortuous one.

Some were on their way to Europe as asylum seekers. As Europe has tightened the traditional entry routes in the Mediterranean, some tried to enter Europe via Russia.

But once on Russian soil, they were captured and forced into the meat grinder. Those fleeing wars in their homelands are now forced into dying in wars in someone else’s homeland.

Some of Russia’s forced African troops were not asylum seekers but were tricked into coming to Russia for jobs. This is especially tempting for people in poor countries.

Promised well-paying jobs, the migrants made their way to Russia. Once there, the job offer was rescinded and they were instead forced to join the Russian armed forces.

Russia has even used online gaming to recruit Africans. Posing as friendly fellow gamers, Russian recruiters befriend Africans then lure them to Russia.

In the past Russia has used migrants as a figurative weapon, that is, sending waves of migrants towards NATO borders to cause chaos.

The Henry Jackson Society wrote a paper on “Russia’s Malicious Migration” that found that Russia uses this tactic when facing battlefield losses or facing new sanctions rounds.

Russia used migrant waves as figurative weapons. Now Russia is giving the migrants weapons in its army. And in the case of suicide bombers, the migrants themselves are literal weapons.

Accounts from POWs reveal the brutality of life for Africans and Asians forced into the Russian army. One Indian captured by Ukraine told of how he was in Russia on a student visa.

He was falsely accused of a crime but was offered the chance to avoid prosecution by joining the Russian Army. The “training” was a 30-second demonstration of how to pull out a grenade pin.

Anyone objecting or complaining about the cold, lack of food, or human wave charges was threatened with being shot.

Stalin once said that “One death is a tragedy, one million is a statistic”.

As Russia’s casualty toll in Ukraine passes the 1 million mark, Vladimir Putin will ponder this. The “special military operation” was meant to last two weeks and is now into its fourth year.

The young African and Asian men lured to Russia then sent to die are more than a statistic – each and every one of them who dies is a tragedy.

Michael McManus is the Director of Research at the Henry Jackson Society

