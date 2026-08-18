Moscow threatened the UK with “consequences” after reports that British drones have been used to strike targets on Russia’s mainland for the first time.

Russia missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine . Picture: Zelenskyy

By Ella Bennett

A Russian missile attack killed 10 people and injured others in a village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

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The strike on the village of Pechenihy damaged 10 private buildings, a cafe, a post office, a shop and at least seven cars, governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app. President Zelenskyy offered his condolences to the 10 people killed and the many injured. He wrote on X: "First responders have already extinguished the fire, and all emergency and response services continue working at the site. All the circumstances of this tragedy are being established. "We will definitely respond to this Russian strike. And it is equally important that our partners also complement our just kinetic responses with their own actions to put pressure on Russia and support Ukraine." Read more: Kremlin warns of 'consequences' for Britain after UK drones used by Ukraine to strike Russia Read more: Moment huge fire engulfs Russian retail warehouse which left seven dead in Ukraine aerial attack

This morning, the Russians launched a brutal attack on a busy intersection in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region – a location with a post office and stores, surrounded only by residential buildings.



As of now, 10 people have been reported killed. My condolences to their families and… pic.twitter.com/AnFmXsSzAS — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Ukraine launched 620 drones at Moscow and surrounding areas in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the capital's mayor said, in one of Kyiv's biggest air assaults on the region. Russian forces downed 180 of the drones over the Moscow region and emergency services were working at crash sites, mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram, without going into detail on any casualties or damage. Drones hit a warehouse of Russian e-commerce company Wildberries and other facilities near Moscow, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said separately. At least three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured in the region, he added. Wildberries, a frequent target of Kyiv's attacks following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, said drone debris hit a wall at the warehouse, causing minor damage. Several other Russian-controlled regions, including Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, also reported heavy attacks from Ukraine.

Seven out of 10 warehouses of Russia's largest trading company, Wildberries, or WB, have been attacked by Ukrainian drones and partially burned down in the past month. Picture: Getty

Targeted facilities of Russia's largest e-commerce platform, Wildberries. Picture: Getty