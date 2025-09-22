NATO warnings come after Russian jets breached Estonia airspace.

"They open the door to direct armed confrontation between Nato and Russia.". Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Yvette Cooper warned Russia of "direct armed confrontation" if they continue their "reckless actions" of invading NATO airspace.

The Foreign Secretary told the United Nations Security Council on Monday that her message to Estonia, Poland, Romania and all Nato allies was: "I say the United Kingdom stands in full solidarity with you at this time and always. "And to President Putin, I say your reckless actions risk a direct armed confrontation between Nato and Russia." This comes after Russian drones have breached NATO’s airspace in Poland and Romania. As well as this, Estonia’s foreign ministry said three Russian jets entered its air space without permission on September 19 and remained there for 12 minutes Read More: Europe on brink as Russian drones breach NATO airspace, sparking calls to arm Ukraine with long-range missiles

Ms Cooper added: “Our alliance is defensive, but be under no illusion, we stand ready to take all steps necessary to defend Nato’s skies and Nato’s territory. We are vigilant. “We are resolute. And if we need to confront planes that are operating in Nato airspace without permission, then we will do so. “The United Kingdom stands by our friends. We are unwavering in our support for the principles of the UN Charter, for our Nato allies and for Ukraine, and we are committed to increasing the pressure on Russia until it ends its illegal war against Ukraine ceases its requisites and respects the sovereignty of other states. “Russia’s imperialist war-mongering is a threat to international peace and security. “It is a threat to the values and principles that underpin this organisation. This organisation has done so much to support stability and prosperity these past 80 years. We must counter it for the sake of us all.” World leaders are meeting this week at a UN summit in New York.

Ms Cooper spoke at the UN on Monday. Picture: Alamy