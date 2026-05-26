A new package of UK sanctions aiming to shut off funding to Russia’s war effort will target crypto networks.

They target cryptocurrency exchanges and the so-called “A7 network”, which the Foreign Office said was being used by Russia to evade existing restrictions and channel funds to fuel its war against Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the UK would continue to work with allies to expose, disrupt and dismantle such networks and said there would be no “safe havens” for those enabling Russia’s aggression.

She said: “If the Kremlin thinks it can evade our sanctions by hiding behind crypto networks and shadow financial systems, it is gravely mistaken.

“The UK is adapting and strengthening our approach to target the evolving tactics Russia is using to evade restrictions.

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