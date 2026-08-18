Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his North Korean counterpart that their countries were working to establish a "new and righteous world order", after Pyongyang helped Moscow to drive Ukrainian forces from a Russian region last year.

In a message to North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Lavrov also reaffirmed Moscow's pledge to boost cooperation in all areas and contribute to regional and international security, North Korea's KCNA news agency said on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent an estimated 14,000 soldiers to Russia in late 2024 to help Moscow beat back a major Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in May 2025 and publicly thanked Pyongyang for its help.

North Korea and Russia are continuing to establish a "new and righteous world order on the basis of genuine equality and national interests," KCNA quoted Lavrov as saying in his message.

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