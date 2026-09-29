Intelligence agencies and officials in Europe have recently issued warnings that suggest Russia may be intensifying its hybrid attacks on the West, with the potential for a "limited military attack"

The Wargame sees real political figures take part in a simulated war scenario. Picture: Sky

By Rebecca Henrys

The Russian Embassy to the UK has threatened to use "all means... including nuclear weapons" in response to any British or NATO military action against Russian territory.

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The Russian Embassy sent out the bizarre missive in response to ongoing speculation about how war between the West and NATO may unfold. Intelligence agencies and officials in Europe have recently issued warnings that suggest Russia may be intensifying its hybrid attacks on the West, with the potential for a "limited military attack". The embassy referenced, in particular, a recent article by The i paper which explored how Kaliningrad represents a weakness for Russia, as well as Sky News' Wargame TV show which looks at how the UK would respond to an attack on British soil. Read more: Russia is seen to be planning more sabotage acts, EU's top diplomat says Read more: Russia knows how to sell a lie. Britain must learn how to stop one

❗️ Those advocating a blockade or strike on Kaliningrad should have no illusions about the consequences.



Any British or NATO military action against Russian territory would be met with all means at Russia’s disposal, including nuclear weapons.https://t.co/DgNjixMBSe pic.twitter.com/mu6QZIMkyS — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) September 29, 2026

In a post on Telegram, the embassy wrote: "We have noted an article in The i Paper on Kaliningrad, which suggests, among other things, that NATO could blockade the region or “de-recognise Russian sovereignty”. The prospect of a hypothetical strike is also explored in Sky News’ recent mini-series The Wargame. "Those advocating plans to blockade or strike Kaliningrad should have no illusions about the consequences. Any British or NATO military action against Russian territory would be met with a response using all means at Russia’s disposal, including nuclear weapons. "Russia has repeatedly made clear that it neither seeks confrontation with NATO and Europe nor intends to attack them. But should anyone choose to unleash such a conflict, they must be under no illusion that Russia will respond accordingly."