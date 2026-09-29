Russia issues nuke warning to Britain in bizarre response to hypothetical wargame TV show
Intelligence agencies and officials in Europe have recently issued warnings that suggest Russia may be intensifying its hybrid attacks on the West, with the potential for a "limited military attack"
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The Russian Embassy to the UK has threatened to use "all means... including nuclear weapons" in response to any British or NATO military action against Russian territory.
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The Russian Embassy sent out the bizarre missive in response to ongoing speculation about how war between the West and NATO may unfold.
Intelligence agencies and officials in Europe have recently issued warnings that suggest Russia may be intensifying its hybrid attacks on the West, with the potential for a "limited military attack".
The embassy referenced, in particular, a recent article by The i paper which explored how Kaliningrad represents a weakness for Russia, as well as Sky News' Wargame TV show which looks at how the UK would respond to an attack on British soil.
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❗️ Those advocating a blockade or strike on Kaliningrad should have no illusions about the consequences.— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) September 29, 2026
Any British or NATO military action against Russian territory would be met with all means at Russia’s disposal, including nuclear weapons.https://t.co/DgNjixMBSe pic.twitter.com/mu6QZIMkyS
In a post on Telegram, the embassy wrote: "We have noted an article in The i Paper on Kaliningrad, which suggests, among other things, that NATO could blockade the region or “de-recognise Russian sovereignty”. The prospect of a hypothetical strike is also explored in Sky News’ recent mini-series The Wargame.
"Those advocating plans to blockade or strike Kaliningrad should have no illusions about the consequences. Any British or NATO military action against Russian territory would be met with a response using all means at Russia’s disposal, including nuclear weapons.
"Russia has repeatedly made clear that it neither seeks confrontation with NATO and Europe nor intends to attack them. But should anyone choose to unleash such a conflict, they must be under no illusion that Russia will respond accordingly."
The warning comes as Estonia said it had concluded that an August fire at Estonian defence company Milrem Robotics, a supplier of unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine, was caused by an arson attack commissioned by Russian security services.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia's continued "reckless" sabotage campaign in Europe will only lead to more NATO support for Ukraine.
"Russia continues its reckless campaign of hostile actions against NATO. It is trying to weaken our resolve and stop our support for Ukraine. But (it) is failing," Rutte told reporters in Brussels.
"Our message to Moscow is clear - we will do even more for Ukraine, not less."