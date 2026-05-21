Russia’s occupation of Ukraine is becoming something even more sinister. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Russia is turning occupied parts of Ukraine into a “digital prison state” where civilians are controlled through surveillance, fear and propaganda, an expert has warned.

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Megan Gittoes, Senior Non-Resident Fellow of the New Lines Institute, said Moscow’s occupation is no longer enforced only through troops, checkpoints and violence, but through a sprawling system of digital monitoring, censorship and coercion. In an opinion piece for LBC, Ms Gittoes said parents in occupied Ukraine now warn their children not to speak Ukrainian, while mobile phones and personal belongings are routinely inspected by Russian forces. She said teachers are being forced to swear loyalty to a Russian curriculum, churches that refuse to submit to Moscow are being shut down, and civilians suspected of loyalty to Ukraine risk detention, torture, disappearance or transfer to filtration camps. “Across occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Crimea it’s not just a military occupation, but the construction of a digital prison state,” she said. “Violence remains central to Moscow’s rule, but surveillance, censorship and information manipulation are now just as important as guns and artillery.” Ms Gittoes said Russia’s aim is to isolate Ukrainians from the outside world, sever them from their homeland and “replace reality with Kremlin fiction”. According to the piece, Russian authorities have deployed AI facial-recognition cameras in streets and outside residential buildings, while Russian troops, National Guard units, FSB officers, collaborators and newly arrived Russian settlers help monitor local communities. Read more: Starmer takes Zelenskyy call after UK accused of turning back on Ukraine as Russian oil sanctions lifted Read more: Starmer's desperate attempt to keep his job is selling out Ukraine so Brits can go on holiday

Moscow is trying to erase Ukraine with fear, propaganda and surveillance. Picture: Getty

One member of Ukraine’s National Resistance told Ms Gittoes that some collaborators deliberately provoke political conversations, including comments such as “things were different under Ukraine”, to identify people who may still be loyal to Kyiv. Phones are reportedly searched at checkpoints and during raids on homes. Ms Gittoes said having Ukrainian media content, following Ukrainian news or even having a VPN installed can lead to arrest, torture or disappearance. Refusing a Russian passport is also being treated as an act of resistance, she said, with people losing access to healthcare, utilities, notaries, social benefits and jobs.

Inside the occupied Ukrainian cities where one wrong message can destroy your life. Picture: Getty

Families who try to keep their children enrolled in Ukrainian online education are said to face searches, arrests and threats that their children could be taken away and placed in “re-education” boarding institutions. Russian-appointed schools are also reportedly required to provide lists of older teenagers who may be suitable for future military service. Ms Gittoes said religious institutions have been folded into Russia’s occupation system, with the Russian Orthodox Church increasingly functioning as “the arm and eyes of the Kremlin”. Churches that refuse to subordinate themselves to Moscow have allegedly been shut down, had property seized, and seen clergy detained, tortured or killed. The expert also warned that Russia has dismantled Ukrainian telecoms infrastructure and rerouted internet traffic through Russian-controlled networks, blocking Ukrainian news sites and independent media while restricting social networks and criminalising VPNs.