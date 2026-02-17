Russian athletes will be allowed to compete under their national flag at next month's Paralympics for the first time since 2014.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have granted wildcard places to six skiers and snowboarders ahead of the Games in Milan Cortina in a shock U-turn.

Russia was first banned in 2016 for state-sponsored doping, and again over the Ukraine war in 2022.

Last year IPC's president Andrew Parsons insisted the ban wasn't over the invasion itself, but Moscow's "sport washing".

The last time Russian athletes were able to compete under their own flag was in the 2014 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Sochi, Russia.

The country will have one woman and one man competing in para alpine skiing, one woman and one man in para cross-country skiing, and two men in the snowboarding event in Italy.

Read More: Ukraine slams 'infantile and irresponsible' FIFA boss for considering lifting Russian ban

Read More: Probe into Russian whistleblower 'killed by deadly toxin' requires 'reinvestigation' following Navalny ruling