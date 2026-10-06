'They let my daughter die': Heartbroken mum of Russia 'plague' victim questions official report and states
Svetlana Shipilova is one of several people questioning whether her daughter really died from a broken test tube
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The heartbroken mother of a woman who died after being exposed to the pneumonic plague in Russia has accused the hospital of letting her daughter die and is questioning the official statement around her death.
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Darya Shipilova, 28, died after officials said she was exposed to pneumonic plague after breaking a test tube at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia, resulting in hundreds of people being placed into quarantine.
However, her mother, Svetlana, also a doctor, has questioned the official statement saying "only an amateur would say something like that", and that test tubes at her daughter’s lab are "simply impossible to spill or break".
Her daughter was placed on a ventilator in hospital after her symptoms progressed, but she still lost her life.
"I saved more than one patient like that, but they didn’t save my daughter," Svetlana told reporters.
"They simply let my daughter die."
Read more: UK health officials issue plague risk update as Russian lab worker dies following exposure
Read more: Russia 'may well have been weaponising' plague, expert claims, as Trump says US 'will help' with outbreak
The pneumonic plague is a severe and easily transmissible lung infection. It presents itself three to seven days after infection with headaches, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, and fever.
UK officials have said that the risk to people in the UK from plague is very low. While it can be deadly, there are antibiotics available to treat people if their condition is caught in time.
Svetlana is not the only person who has spoken out about official accounts.
Mikhail Favorov, a senior Russian epidemiologist, dismissed the broken test tube explanation, according to the Moscow Times.
He said: “It's laughable. Someone working at the Anti-Plague Institute in Irkutsk wears a protective anti-plague suit.
“If you break a test tube, the likelihood of infection is actually very low. In short, it doesn't matter to the general public – they'll believe the "broken test tube" story.
“It's absolutely hair-raising. We will not be told what really happened.”
One of Shipilova’s neighbours told the media that hazmat-clad scientists came to their building four days after her death.
According to the neighbour, they said they were treating the building for cockroaches. They later put up a sign telling residents there had been a death from a virus in the building.
Shipilova’s co-workers have said that two hundred lab workers were locked up for three days.
“We slept on chairs, and for those who didn’t have enough space, on jackets. I slept on my jacket. They didn’t sign any documents. They released us on Sunday,” said the lab worker.
Chris Lewis, director of global health protection at the UKHSA, said: “We are aware of media reports that emergency containment measures have been introduced in Russia’s Irkutsk region following the death of an employee at the Irkutsk anti-plague institute.
“We are seeking information through the International Health Regulations channels to further understand the circumstances and verify the accuracy of these reports.
“The public health risk from plague to the wider UK population currently remains very low.”