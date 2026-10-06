Svetlana Shipilova is one of several people questioning whether her daughter really died from a broken test tube

Darya Shipilova, 28, died after being exposed to pneumonic plague. Picture: Social Media

By Sophie Clark

The heartbroken mother of a woman who died after being exposed to the pneumonic plague in Russia has accused the hospital of letting her daughter die and is questioning the official statement around her death.

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Darya Shipilova, 28, died after officials said she was exposed to pneumonic plague after breaking a test tube at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia, resulting in hundreds of people being placed into quarantine. However, her mother, Svetlana, also a doctor, has questioned the official statement saying "only an amateur would say something like that", and that test tubes at her daughter’s lab are "simply impossible to spill or break". Her daughter was placed on a ventilator in hospital after her symptoms progressed, but she still lost her life. "I saved more than one patient like that, but they didn’t save my daughter," Svetlana told reporters. "They simply let my daughter die." Read more: UK health officials issue plague risk update as Russian lab worker dies following exposure Read more: Russia 'may well have been weaponising' plague, expert claims, as Trump says US 'will help' with outbreak

This undated photo released in 2019 by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East. Picture: Alamy

The pneumonic plague is a severe and easily transmissible lung infection. It presents itself three to seven days after infection with headaches, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, and fever. UK officials have said that the risk to people in the UK from plague is very low. While it can be deadly, there are antibiotics available to treat people if their condition is caught in time. Svetlana is not the only person who has spoken out about official accounts. Mikhail Favorov, a senior Russian epidemiologist, dismissed the broken test tube explanation, according to the Moscow Times. He said: “It's laughable. Someone working at the Anti-Plague Institute in Irkutsk wears a protective anti-plague suit. “If you break a test tube, the likelihood of infection is actually very low. In short, it doesn't matter to the general public – they'll believe the "broken test tube" story. “It's absolutely hair-raising. We will not be told what really happened.”

Intensive care nurses and coordinators at a German special isolation unit put on infectious disease protective suits with the help of two colleagues during a press event. Picture: Alamy