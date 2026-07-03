National infrastructure could be targeted by missiles and drones, with soldiers potentially crossing the border from Kaliningrad or Belarus. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Russia is planning a possible armed provocation on Polish soil to test Nato’s resolve, according to warnings reportedly passed from the United States to Warsaw.

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Polish critical infrastructure could be targeted by drones or missiles, while Russian or Belarusian troops could even cross into Nato territory from Kaliningrad or Belarus, security sources have warned. The plot was reported by Polish outlet Onet, which said Washington had issued several warnings to Poland about possible Russian plans. Sources close to Polish president Karol Nawrocki reportedly said the threat could emerge within months. The US “systematically informs Poland about ever-new Russian plans for a conventional attack on Nato’s eastern flank, from which Poland is by no means excluded”, a source close to the Polish president said. The aim, according to those briefed on the warnings, would be to escalate tensions inside Nato and pressure Western allies into suspending military support for Ukraine. Polish security sources have not ruled out a limited ground incursion by Russian or Belarusian forces along Nato’s eastern flank. Possible scenarios are said to include drone attacks on power stations, simulated air strikes designed to trigger Poland’s air defence systems, or a so-called “hybrid attack” in a border region. The news comes just one day after LBC reported Putin's shadow fleet has been used to launch drones to carry out surveillance of military and nuclear sites across the UK and Europe. Read more: Britain already facing grey-zone war from Russia, Iran and China, terror watchdog warns Read more: Putin’s shadow fleet used to launch drones to spy on British nuclear and military sites

Warsaw's security services are considering various scenarios, including a small, conventional ground incursion that Russia might claim as an accident. Picture: Getty

One Polish intelligence source reportedly said Russian or Belarusian soldiers could stray into Polish territory and later claim it was accidental, blaming GPS failure or a rescue operation for a malfunctioning aircraft. Moscow’s plan, according to Polish sources, would be that Poland and its allies might be pushed into talks rather than responding militarily. If Russian troops then withdrew after negotiations, rather than after being forced out, it could be presented by the Kremlin as a strategic win. Western support for Ukraine could even be raised as a Russian demand in return for withdrawal.

A source close to the Polish president said the US was “systematically” informing Poland about new Russian plans for a potential conventional attack on Nato’s eastern flank. A Polish defence ministry source and a diplomat from another Nato country also reportedly confirmed that a provocation against Poland or one of the Baltic states was being treated as a serious risk. A Baltic security source said that similar plans were being discussed in Moscow, with Russia potentially seeking to blame Ukraine afterwards.