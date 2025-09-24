Mr Sikorski’s comments come after Donald Trump called on NATO countries to shoot down any Russian jets that enter their airspace.

Russia has made several incursions into NATO airspace in recent weeks. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Polish deputy PM has warned his country will “do what is necessary” to combat Russian aggression as he refused to rule out shooting down Kremlin drones and jets.

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, Radosław Sikorski, who is also the Polish foreign minister, slammed Russian aggression in the wake of a slew of incursions by Kremlin jets and drones into NATO territory. Mr Sikorski’s comments come after Donald Trump called on NATO countries to shoot down any Russian jets that enter their airspace. When asked if Poland would follow Mr Trump’s advice and shoot down any further Russian aircraft that enter its airspace, Mr Sikorski said: “We will do what's necessary. Read more: Trump 'deeply mistaken' over claims Ukraine 'can win back land', says Kremlin

“We don't seek it, but it's the Russians who are probing our airspace. And as you know, they fly hostile missions around the British Isles. “Their ships are conducting surveillance and perhaps these drone launches in the Danish Straits are a part of that. It is Russia that is invading its neighbours, not us.” When pressed on whether Russia’s testing of NATO airspace could lead to a wider European war, he added: “Well, I hope not, but we don't control that. “It's Vladimir Putin who is unhappy with the borders of Russia and wants to enlarge them. “The one thing that these drone operations have exposed is our gap in our defences. “The happiest way of dealing with drones is to jam their communications, their orientation and 80% of Ukrainian defences do that. “So we need to develop this capacity on NATO's eastern flank. “My preferred response, and this is what Ukraine has actually asked for, is that we should intercept drones and cruise missiles over Ukrainian territory before they threaten to do damage to lives and property over NATO territory.”

Police and army inspect damage to a house destroyed by debris from a shot down Russian drone in the village of Wyryki-Wola, eastern Poland. Picture: Getty

This comes just a day after Donald Trump signalled his support for shooting down Russian jets that enter NATO airspace in the future. He joined Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting in New York on Tuesday. Mr Trump was asked by reporters whether he thinks NATO should shoot down Russian planes if they enter its airspace. "Yes, I do," the president replied. A drone attack during the night of September 10 saw approximately 20 Russian drones enter Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, with some intercepted by NATO aircraft for the first time as a response. This was followed by three Russian MiG-31 fighters entering Estonian airspace for around 12 minutes on September 19, which caused Estonia to invoke Article 4 over the escalated security threat.

Mr Trump was asked by reporters whether he thinks NATO should shoot down Russian planes if they enter its airspace. Picture: Getty