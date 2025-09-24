'We will do what is necessary': Polish deputy PM refuses to rule out downing Russian jets that enter NATO airspace
Mr Sikorski’s comments come after Donald Trump called on NATO countries to shoot down any Russian jets that enter their airspace.
The Polish deputy PM has warned his country will “do what is necessary” to combat Russian aggression as he refused to rule out shooting down Kremlin drones and jets.
Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, Radosław Sikorski, who is also the Polish foreign minister, slammed Russian aggression in the wake of a slew of incursions by Kremlin jets and drones into NATO territory.
When asked if Poland would follow Mr Trump’s advice and shoot down any further Russian aircraft that enter its airspace, Mr Sikorski said: “We will do what's necessary.
“We don't seek it, but it's the Russians who are probing our airspace. And as you know, they fly hostile missions around the British Isles.
“Their ships are conducting surveillance and perhaps these drone launches in the Danish Straits are a part of that. It is Russia that is invading its neighbours, not us.”
When pressed on whether Russia’s testing of NATO airspace could lead to a wider European war, he added: “Well, I hope not, but we don't control that.
“It's Vladimir Putin who is unhappy with the borders of Russia and wants to enlarge them.
“The one thing that these drone operations have exposed is our gap in our defences.
“The happiest way of dealing with drones is to jam their communications, their orientation and 80% of Ukrainian defences do that.
“So we need to develop this capacity on NATO's eastern flank.
“My preferred response, and this is what Ukraine has actually asked for, is that we should intercept drones and cruise missiles over Ukrainian territory before they threaten to do damage to lives and property over NATO territory.”
This comes just a day after Donald Trump signalled his support for shooting down Russian jets that enter NATO airspace in the future.
He joined Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting in New York on Tuesday.
Mr Trump was asked by reporters whether he thinks NATO should shoot down Russian planes if they enter its airspace.
"Yes, I do," the president replied.
A drone attack during the night of September 10 saw approximately 20 Russian drones enter Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, with some intercepted by NATO aircraft for the first time as a response.
This was followed by three Russian MiG-31 fighters entering Estonian airspace for around 12 minutes on September 19, which caused Estonia to invoke Article 4 over the escalated security threat.
"We have great respect for the fight Ukraine is putting up, it's pretty amazing actually," he added.
After his meeting with Mr Zelenskyy, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to say Ukraine "can win its whole country back" as he declared Russia is in "big trouble."
"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," he said.
"Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win.
"This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like 'a paper tiger.'"
Speaking following the meeting, Mr Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council that he talked about peace plans with Mr Trump.
"We spoke about how to finally bring peace and we discussed a few good ideas and I hope they will work," he said.
"We expect America to push Russia towards peace. Moscow fears America and always pays attention to it."
"The United Kingdom is here, a prominent member of the Security Council, France is here, also a prominent member."
He added that both countries "support us, support our people, our independence, both promote diplomacy".
"If there is no war in the sky, Russia can't keep fighting on the ground," he continued.
Mr Zelenskyy added: "Ukraine wants peace more than anyone in the world, the front is on our land and we mourn our people, Russia is... blind to its own losses.""What we need now is a strong push to bring Russia towards peace."