Russia is believed to be behind the latest GPS 'jamming' attack on a plane carrying the Spanish defence minister, Margarita Robles. Picture: Getty Images

By Asher McShane

Russia is feared to have carried out a GPS attack on a Spanish Air Force plane carrying the country’s defence minister.

The Spanish Airbus A330 was carrying Margarita Robles over the Russian area of Kaliningrad heading to Lithuania when an attempt was made to interfere with its navigation systems. A commander on board the plane said that such events can be common when flying near Kaliningrad - either for civil or military aircraft. A Spanish defence ministry spokesperson said: "There has been an attempt to disrupt the GPS signal, but as our aircraft has an encrypted system, it was not affected. "It must be common on this route and also with commercial flights. It is not because it is our aircraft."

A Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon EF2000 (file image). Picture: Getty

Ms Robles was due to meet with her Liithuanian counterpart Dovile Sakaliene on a visit to an airbase. The plane was also carrying relatives of Spanish airmen forming part of the new NATO defence mission on Europe’s eastern flank. Last month, a plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suffered similar GPS jamming suspected to have been carried out by Russia. The plane’s pilot was forced into landing using paper maps. The jet, which was carrying Ms von der Leyen to Plovdiv in Bulgaria, had its GPS navigation systems disabled and was forced to circle the airport for an hour. Officials described it as an incident of “undeniable interference.” A European Commission spokeswoman said: “We can confirm there was GPS jamming but the plane landed safe.

Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, while being shown cameras installed on helicopters, during a visit to the Army's Air Mobile Forces on September 8. Picture: Getty Images