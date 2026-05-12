Russia claims to have 'successfully tested' hypersonic Satan-2 'doomsday' missile
Russia has announced it has successfully tested the "world's largest nuclear missile" which will be deployed on "combat duty."
Listen to this article
In a show of strength to the West, Moscow said checks have been ran on the deadly Sarmat nuclear-capable rocket - known as 'Satan-2'.
The rocket weighs 208 tonnes, which is as tall as a 14-storey tower block, has been described by Vladimir Putin as "the most powerful missile system in the world".
He said: "The total yield of the delivered warhead is more than four times greater than that of any existing, most powerful Western equivalent.
Read more: Trump warns Starmer to stop “windmilling the country to death” as he weighs in on Labour leadership battle
Read more: Palace warns No. 10 to 'keep us out' of Starmer drama ahead of King's Speech
"Most importantly, the missile can travel not only on a ballistic trajectory, but also on a suborbital one.
"Thirdly, this allows for a range of over 35,000 kilometres while simultaneously doubling its missile defence performance.
"Finally, it has the ability to penetrate all existing and prospective missile defence systems."
He added: "At the end of this year, Sarmat will indeed be deployed on combat duty."
Holding a video call, strategic Missile Forces Commander Sergei Karakayev told Putin that the heavy intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM] had been successfully tested.
The missile has had just one prior successful mission back in April 2022 and in September 2024 it exploded on the launchpad.
A test launch also failed in November which sparked an explosion near Yasny in Russia's Orenburg region.
Putin sacked two Russian space agency chiefs who falsely claimed it was ready for deployment as a replacement for the R-36M2 Voevoda.