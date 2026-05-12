In this image made from video provided by Russian Defense Ministry showing the mock missile. (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Russia has announced it has successfully tested the "world's largest nuclear missile" which will be deployed on "combat duty."

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In a show of strength to the West, Moscow said checks have been ran on the deadly Sarmat nuclear-capable rocket - known as 'Satan-2'. The rocket weighs 208 tonnes, which is as tall as a 14-storey tower block, has been described by Vladimir Putin as "the most powerful missile system in the world". He said: "The total yield of the delivered warhead is more than four times greater than that of any existing, most powerful Western equivalent. Read more: Trump warns Starmer to stop “windmilling the country to death” as he weighs in on Labour leadership battle Read more: Palace warns No. 10 to 'keep us out' of Starmer drama ahead of King's Speech

Putin holding a video conference with Strategic Rocket Forces Commander Sergei Karakayev. Picture: Alamy

"Most importantly, the missile can travel not only on a ballistic trajectory, but also on a suborbital one. "Thirdly, this allows for a range of over 35,000 kilometres while simultaneously doubling its missile defence performance. "Finally, it has the ability to penetrate all existing and prospective missile defence systems." He added: "At the end of this year, Sarmat will indeed be deployed on combat duty."

Russian Defense Ministry showing the mock missile. (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP). Picture: Alamy