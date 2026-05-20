One of the aircrafts flew just six metres from the unarmed Rivet Joint's nose

Photo issued by the Ministry of Defence of a Russian Su-27, seen here alongside an RAF Rivet Joint aircraft over the Black Sea in April 2026. Picture: MoD

By Alex Storey

A Russian jet came within just six metres of an unarmed RAF spy plane in the country's "most dangerous action against a British Rivet Joint aircraft" in four years, the MoD has said.

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The Rivet Joint aircraft was conducting a routine flight above the Black Sea as part of the UK's work with allies to "secure Nato’s eastern flank" when it was targeted by a Russian Su-35 and Su-27. The MoD revealed the Su-27 flew within just six metres from the unarmed British plane in what has been described as the "most dangerous Russian action against a British Rivet Joint aircraft since a plane fired a missile over the Black Sea in 2022". Defence Secretary John Healey said on Wednesday: "This incident is another example of dangerous and unacceptable behaviour by Russian pilots, towards an unarmed aircraft operating in international airspace. Read more: Putin’s shadow fleet could cripple Britain from beneath the North Sea Read more: NATO needs to move away from an ‘unhealthy reliance on one ally,’ says Rutte

"These actions create a serious risk of accidents and potential escalation." The Rivet Joint's emergency systems were activated when the Su-35 flew so close to it that it also disabled its autopilot. One of the nation’s Su-27s also flew six metres from the unarmed Rivet Joint’s nose and carried out six passes in front. It comes after the Defence Secretary revealed in April that the UK had tracked three Russian submarines that loitered over critical undersea infrastructure in the North Atlantic for a month before retreating. The MoD said that the Rivet Joint was conducting a routine flight in international airspace as part of its work with allies. Issuing a warning to Russia, Mr Healey added: "I would like to pay tribute to the outstanding professionalism and bravery of the RAF crew who continued with their mission despite these dangerous actions. "Let me be very clear: This incident will not deter the UK’s commitment to defend Nato, our allies and our interests from Russian aggression."

Defence Secretary John Healey condemned Russia after the breach. Picture: Alamy

Just last month, RAF fighter jets were scrambled in response to Russian drones threat on Nato border in Romania. The typhoons did not open fire as the Russian assets stayed within Ukrainian airspace, but Romanian officials reported that the jets took off in response to the drone threat, established radar contact on the targets and had authorisation to engage if necessary. In February, a Russian drone was intercepted close to a French aircraft following a "serious" security incident in Sweden. The drone is understood to have been launched off a nearby Russian ship before Swedish forces identified the threat and launched a jamming operation to halt the threat. LBC later revealed defence leaders had seen a tenfold increase in the number of security incidents at Britain's nuclear submarine base since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Breaches at HMNB Clyde soared from 16 incidents being recorded in 2021 to 149 last year, according to data uncovered by LBC through Freedom of Information requests, representing a 831% rise.

It means security incidents have continued to rise since LBC exposed the first significant increase in 2022. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson told LBC at the time "its security procedures are reviewed and updated regularly to improve effectiveness". It comes as defence and security expert Patrick Cronin revealed to LBC readers that UK does not yet have the continuous monitoring capability needed to detect suspicious activity around vital undersea infrastructure before damage is done. He wrote: "The North Sea seabed, carrying the fibre-optic cables, gas pipelines, and interconnectors that underpin our energy security, presents a similar, and arguably more consequential, target."

Royal Air Force Boeing RC135 Rivet Joint aircraft. Picture: Alamy