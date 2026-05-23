Russia becoming 'more reckless' as Ukraine war weakens Moscow, warns foreign secretary
Yvette Cooper warned that "Europe and the UK must do more" to help Ukraine after a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Sweden.
Yvette Cooper has warned that a weakened Moscow is causing Russia to become “more reckless and dangerous”.
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The foreign secretary went on to warn that the peace dividend which began when the Cold War ended is “gone".
Ms Cooper made the comments follow a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Sweden.
"We discussed in the Nato foreign ministers’ meeting how Russia’s weakening on the battlefield against Ukraine is also making them more reckless and dangerous.
“In the face of that threat and the ongoing global instability, the Nato alliance is vital and enduring, but within it Europe and the UK must do more."
Ms Cooper highlighted that Nato members had already made significant increases to their defence spending, but conceded they will "have to face up to the need to do much more so we properly protect our citizens".
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The home secretary also noted Moscow's increased attacks on Ukrainian civilians, as well as hybrid threats across the continent and reports of drone incursions were evidence that the significant pressure being enforced by Ukraine's military and economic challenges was "making [Russia] more unpredictable".
“The threat from Russia is increasing on air, land, sea, space, cyber and information warfare," she added.
The foreign secretary's meeting came just hours after Keir Starmer, alongside leaders from France and Germany, vowed to “double down on their support” for Ukraine.
The meeting also follows London's formal representations to Moscow earlier this week, after two Russian jets intercepted an unarmed RAF spy plane above the Black Sea.
A Russian Su-35 jet flew so close to the British reconnaissance aircraft that it triggered its emergency systems, including disabling the autopilot, according to the Ministry of Defence.