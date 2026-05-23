Yvette Cooper has warned that a weakened Moscow is causing Russia to become “more reckless and dangerous”.

The foreign secretary went on to warn that the peace dividend which began when the Cold War ended is “gone".

Ms Cooper made the comments follow a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Sweden.

"We discussed in the Nato foreign ministers’ meeting how Russia’s weakening on the battlefield against Ukraine is also making them more reckless and dangerous.

“In the face of that threat and the ongoing global instability, the Nato alliance is vital and enduring, but within it Europe and the UK must do more."

Ms Cooper highlighted that Nato members had already made significant increases to their defence spending, but conceded they will "have to face up to the need to do much more so we properly protect our citizens".

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