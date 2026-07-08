Russian athletes have been given the green light to return to major competition after the International Olympic Committee announced it will provisionally lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Russian athletes have been given the green light to return to major competition after the International Olympic Committee announced it will provisionally lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

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The move ends an effective ban imposed in October 2023 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, during which time the Russian flag and anthem has been absent from Olympic events and only a small number of heavily-vetted Russian athletes have been allowed to compete as neutrals. Despite the provisional lifting of the suspension, the IOC stressed it is yet to reach a decision in relation to the restoration of protocols including the display of the Russian flag, anthem and colours. The IOC said it had made its decision after being satisfied that the ROC does not operate in any territories deemed disputed since the invasion, and that it ensures that athletes’ selection must include a commitment to “respect, uphold, and promote a peaceful society”. Read More: The World Cup is a powerful antidote to young people's online isolation, writes Olympic champion Chris Boardman Read More: Northern pettiness will doom the UK's Olympics bid

Only a small number of heavily-vetted Russian athletes have been allowed to compete as neutrals under the ban. Picture: Getty

IOC president Kirsty Coventry said: “We made it clear that we wanted to ensure that all athletes have the possibility to compete at the Olympic Games and not be held responsible for their government’s actions, and I believe that is what this decision speaks to. “It allows for Russian athletes to take part in sport competitions but we’ve also been clear that we do not condone any violence and war around the world, and we will continue with that stance.” Coventry confirmed that whilst the IOC will allow its international federations to make their own decisions with regard to the future hosting of events in Russia, the IOC itself will not stage any competitions in the country, nor invite Russian government officials to its events. Meanwhile, the IOC has finalised its programme for the next Winter Olympics in the French Alps in 2030, and confirmed the inclusion of synchronised figure skating and ski and snowboard freeride for the first time. Synchronised skating will feature in a shortened version, known as ‘Synchro9’ which involves nine-strong teams skating off in a knockout format. Freeride involves athletes racing down neutral, untamed terrain including deep snow and steep mountain ridges.