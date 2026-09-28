Last week, Denmark's intelligence service warned that Russia is "likely" to intensify its hybrid war against the West, as well as there being a "low but growing" chance of a "limited military attack"

European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas speaks during a news conference ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Picture: Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Intelligence reports show Russia is planning more acts of sabotage in Europe, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

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The warning from the EU chief comes amid growing speculation over whether Russia may look to test NATO with a limited incursion into territory along its borders. Last week, Denmark's intelligence service warned that Russia is "likely" to intensify its hybrid war against the West, as well as there being a "low but growing" chance of a "limited military attack". "We need to be vigilant because we see in the intelligence that Russia is planning more sabotage acts and attacks against our democracy - to divide our society, to intimidate our societies (into) refraining to help Ukraine," Kallas said before a meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels on Monday. Read more: US issues warning to citizens in UK after suspected Iran ‘bomb plot’ as Streeting urges public to give police 'a bit of time' Read more: Urgent plea for peace amid Orange Order march tensions - as Burnham calls for 'calm on all sides'

Hybrid warfare and sabotage on European soil gained renewed attention after Germany recently blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport, prompting European Union members to call for new sanctions against Russia. Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in hybrid warfare, sabotage operations in NATO countries, or plotting any confrontation. The Russian embassy in Denmark rejected last week's assessment as unsupported by credible evidence and accused the West, led by Denmark, of driving up tensions over Ukraine.

A Police investigator works on the tarmac near to Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle Airport on August 5, 2026. Picture: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

"Our persistent warnings about the destructiveness of such an approach are being ignored," the embassy said in a written statement. The defence intelligence service said Russia would carry out more frequent attacks against the West and NATO "with greater consequences for the countries targeted than in the past". It added that there was "a low but growing risk" that Russia would launch a limited military attack against one or several NATO countries that border Russia. "A limited military attack would be a desperate move on Russia’s part and, like the intensified hybrid attacks, could potentially take place in the coming months," it said.