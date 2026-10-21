It marks the first shipment since Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin struck a deal to release 300,000 tonnes of Russian diesel into international markets

By Issy Clarke

Russia will send its first diesel tanker to the United States on Thursday under the US President's controversial energy pact with Moscow.

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Putin is hosting US special envoy Steve Witkoff . Picture: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Getty

He said Russia would then provide another three million tonnes within a short period. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously criticised Donald Trump's announcement of a deal to import Russian diesel into the US, calling it "an investment in a war that must be ended." "Additional shipments will follow, of course," he said. "There were agreements reached between the two leaders. We will meet the United States' needs, to the extent of our capabilities." It comes as Putin was hosting US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday, after the US-Russia diesel export deal led to a sharp deterioration in ties between the United States and Ukraine.

During the talks in St Petersburg, Witkoff thanked Putin for lifting the export restrictions. Putin also mentioned the deal, saying that global diesel prices dropped by 5%-6% after the agreement. "That's an example of us working together, I want to thank you for that," Witkoff said,. Putin also said that first Russian tankers with diesel will departs in two to three days. "We are preparing deliveries of several vessels, the tankers, right now. They will go one after another. The financial component should be provided," he said, adding that Russia also would be able to supply fertilisers in "large quantities" to the US market.

Putin also offered to help US President Donald Trump in dealing with Iran, saying Russia had a decades-long relationship with Tehran which it has repeatedly offered to leverage to address US concerns about Iran's nuclear programme. Russia could also supply large quantities of fertiliser to the United States to help US farmers, the Russian president told Witkoff, saying he wanted to discuss a potential meeting in China next month with Trump which the Kremlin has suggested could also include Chinese President Xi Jinping. The encounter comes amid concerns in Kyiv and among its allies that the United States is backing away from Ukraine, at times holding back real-time intelligence on Russian attacks and hobbling Ukraine's military communications. The latest talks also come more than two years since Trump promised in his successful election campaign to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours. "One thing that I hope to accomplish today is to have some good conversation between us about the resumption potentially of trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia and the United States," Witkoff told Putin.

US President Donald Trump gesturing at a campaign rally. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy