By Chay Quinn

Vladimir Putin has admitted Russia's air defences accidentally shot down an Azerbaijani plane on Christmas Day, killing 38 people.

The Russian dictator today confirmed for the first time that his nation's air defences were targeting a Ukrainian drone when a missile exploded near the passenger plane. The flight came from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku and was headed towards Grozny in Chechnya when it was downed on December 25, 2024. Ukrainian drones have regularly struck deep inside Russia. Speaking at a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, where both arrived to attend a summit of the former Soviet nations, Mr Putin pledged to punish those responsible and provide compensation for the victims.

The flight came from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku and was headed towards Grozny in Chechnya when it was downed on December 25, 2024. Picture: Getty

Azerbaijani authorities said the jet was accidentally hit by fire from Russian air defences, then tried to land in western Kazakhstan, where it crashed and killed 38 of 67 people aboard. Days after the crash, Mr Putin apologised to Mr Aliyev for what he called a "tragic incident" but stopped short of acknowledging responsibility. Mr Aliyev, meanwhile, criticised Moscow for trying to "hush up" the incident. The controversy over the crash has rocked the previously warm ties between Moscow and Baku. Their relations were further destabilised by deaths of ethnic Azerbaijanis rounded up by police in a Russian city in June and a series of arrests of Russians in Azerbaijan. Speaking to Mr Aliyev on Thursday, Mr Putin said Russian air defences that targeted a Ukrainian drone fired on the Azerbaijani airliner because of a "technical malfunction", adding that two missiles exploded just 10 metres (33ft) away from the passenger jet. "The Russian side will obviously do everything to provide compensation and give legal assessment to all responsible officials' action," he said. "Of course, these words related to this tragedy, aimed at supporting - morally supporting - the families do not solve the main problem: We can't bring back to life those who died as a result of the tragedy," Mr Putin added.

The admission is an attempt to thaw relations between the two neighbours. Picture: Alamy

He voiced hope for overcoming the strain between the countries and fully rebuilding the ties. Relations with Baku have become increasingly important for the Kremlin since it sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, especially as Azerbaijan's close ally Turkey has become a key economic partner for Russia as it faced sweeping Western sanctions. Azerbaijan is a key transport corridor for Russia's trade with Iran and other partners in the Middle East. The energy-rich Caspian Sea nation has also bought oil and natural gas from Russia to meet internal demand while exporting its own hydrocarbons to the West. Russia, in turn, has been the main market for Azerbaijan's fruit and vegetable exports and is also home to a sizeable Azerbaijani diaspora. A 2021 census listed about half a million ethnic Azerbaijanis living in Russia, but unofficial estimates put the number as high as two million. All those ties have suffered as tensions over the jet's crash have surged.