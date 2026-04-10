By Henry Moore

The UK “needs more friggin frigates”, Dame Emily Thornberry has told LBC as she called on the UK to be more “assertive” when confronting Russian spy submarines.

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The Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury spoke to LBC’s Nick Ferrari hours after it emerged Russian spy submarines had been operating near the UK. Simultaneously, a Russian shadow fleet vessel was also travelling through British waters. But shortly after the Defence Secretary made the announcement, it was reported that the Royal Navy had been blocked from boarding the Russian vessels after an intervention from the Attorney General, Lord Hermer. Read more: Navy blocked from boarding Russian tankers in Channel as Putin humiliates Starmer after seizure threats

When pressed on why this happened, Dame Emily told Nick: “We have the powers to go after the Shadow Fleet. “I think we should be much more assertive when it comes to Shadow Fleet. “I have made my views clear. I've not spoken directly to the Prime Minister about it, but I have made my views clear.” Calling on Sir Keir Starmer’s government to invest more in the Royal Navy, she added: “I've always said we need more frigates. “I think we've got about seven. We just don't have the same dock. “We have chronic underfunding of our navy. I have said for more than a decade we need more friggin' frigates and we need more ships and we are an island nation and we cannot defend ourselves without them. “For me, it is a priority. Obviously, the problem with building ships is that it takes a while and it is shocking that under 14 years of Conservative government, they simply weren't investing in the navy, and now this is the fruit of that.” Moscow's shadow fleet is reported to be made up of more than a thousand ageing tankers - with revenues directly fuelling Putin's war in Ukraine. The fleet illicitly ships oil and other goods out of Russia by flying the flags of other countries, with the aim of evading sanctions imposed by the West since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Type 23 frigates Westminster (left), Argyll (right), awaiting disposal in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Alamy