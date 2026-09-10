Russia detains man for allegedly spying on British diplomats in Moscow on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence
The FSB said the data collection was part of preparations for a Ukrainian false-flag operation against British diplomatic staff in Russia
Russia's internal security agency has detained a former guard at the British Embassy in Moscow who collected personal data on British diplomats, alleging that he had been working for Ukrainian intelligence.
Listen to this article
The FSB said the data collection was part of preparations for a Ukrainian false-flag operation against British diplomatic staff in Russia, aimed at accusing Russia of hostile actions at a later stage.
It comes after 31-year-old Joshua Cammidge was charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service contrary to section three of the National Security Act 2023 and preparatory conduct contrary to section 18 of the National Security Act 2023, the Metropolitan Police said yesterday.
The Met Police said the charges relate to alleged contact with a representative of the GRU Volunteer Corps – a group controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency.
Read more: Former Labour health minister calls for 'forensic' review of £330m NHS contract with American tech giant Palantir
Read more: From London to Lviv: Brits drive in 35 hour convoy to take vital medical aid to Ukraine
Cammidge was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London officers, supported by officers from Wiltshire Police, at an address in Swindon on Friday, the force said.
He was taken to a London police station and searches were carried out at a different address in Swindon.
On Saturday, Cammidge was further arrested and detained under the National Security Act, on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.
Cammidge, a British national, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Relations between Britain and Russia have deteriorated sharply since Moscow launched its military action in Ukraine in 2022.
Moscow sees Britain as Ukraine's main backer in the four-and-a-half-year conflict.
LBC has contacted the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office for comment.