The FSB said the data collection was part of preparations for a Ukrainian false-flag operation against British diplomatic staff in Russia

A Russian police officer patrols outside the British embassy building in Moscow on September 13, 2024. Picture: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Russia's internal security agency has detained a former guard at the British Embassy in Moscow who collected personal data on British diplomats, alleging that he had been working for Ukrainian intelligence.

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The FSB said the data collection was part of preparations for a Ukrainian false-flag operation against British diplomatic staff in Russia, aimed at accusing Russia of hostile actions at a later stage. It comes after 31-year-old Joshua Cammidge was charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service contrary to section three of the National Security Act 2023 and preparatory conduct contrary to section 18 of the National Security Act 2023, the Metropolitan Police said yesterday. The Met Police said the charges relate to alleged contact with a representative of the GRU Volunteer Corps – a group controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency. Read more: Former Labour health minister calls for 'forensic' review of £330m NHS contract with American tech giant Palantir Read more: From London to Lviv: Brits drive in 35 hour convoy to take vital medical aid to Ukraine