Four people have died and dozens were wounded following a "wicked attack" by Russian forces overnight on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
Russian forces launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukraine in a "massive" overnight attack that mainly targeted Kyiv but also hit Kharkiv, Odesa, and Sumy.
The country was hit by around 430 drones and 18 missiles, which included ballistic and aeroballistic missiles.
29 Kyiv residents were injured in the attack, among them were children and a pregnant woman, according to Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko.
Residential buildings were targeted, and several medical facilities were also hit by strikes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "This was a deliberately calculated attack aimed at causing maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure.
"Russia continues its terror against Ukrainian cities, specifically against civilian infrastructure – and the key targets for Russia last night were residential areas in Kyiv and energy facilities."
Ukraine responded with strikes inside Russia using its 'Long Neptune' cruise missile, which has a range of up to 1,000km (621 miles).
Mr Zelenskyy shared a video of the missile in action on social media and said that the country is producing more.
Ukrainian “Long Neptunes.” We’re producing more 🇺🇦— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 14, 2025
He added that use of the missiles to strike Russian territory was an "entirely just response to Russia's ongoing terror".
"Ukraine is responding to these strikes with long-range strength, and the world must stop these attacks on life with sanctions.
"Russia is still able to sell oil and build its schemes.
"All of this must end."