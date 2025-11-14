Four people have died and dozens were wounded following a "wicked attack" by Russian forces overnight on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Russian forces launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukraine in a "massive" overnight attack that mainly targeted Kyiv but also hit Kharkiv, Odesa, and Sumy.

The country was hit by around 430 drones and 18 missiles, which included ballistic and aeroballistic missiles.

29 Kyiv residents were injured in the attack, among them were children and a pregnant woman, according to Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko.

Residential buildings were targeted, and several medical facilities were also hit by strikes.