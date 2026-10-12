It comes hours after Donald Trump said a ceasefire had been brokered, claiming that “both parties have agreed” to the deal “effective immediately”.

An injured man looks at his house destroyed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Russia struck a Ukrainian power plant hours after Donald Trump announced an "energy ceasefire".

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A rescue worker puts out a fire at residential houses destroyed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

However Ukraine promptly accused Russia of launching attacks on Kyiv's energy grid. "Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well. We are awaiting details from the American side," Zelensky said in a post on the Telegram app. Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelensky said that Russia was continuing its strikes on the country's infrastructure. "Right now, there are Shaheds in the sky," he said, referring to Iranian-designed drones.

Cars burn after a Russian strike on a residential neighbourhood in Kharkiv. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"And there were strikes, unfortunately, with aerial bombs. There were strikes on our energy infrastructure. Just now, there was a strike on the joint power and heating plant in the city of Kharkiv – hitting Kharkiv's energy system." Zelensky said there had been more than 200 strikes on Ukrainian generating capacity in the past week and 17 on oil and gas installations. Introducing an energy ceasefire was "good news for everyone," he said. "It is important that it becomes part of reality." He repeated Ukraine's longstanding position that Kyiv was ready to halt all strikes on Russian energy installations if Russia halted attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Zelensky said there had been more than 200 strikes on Ukrainian generating capacity in the past week and 17 on oil and gas installations. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Andy Burnham announced the UK “strongly supports” Trump’s call for an energy ceasefire, saying it was “the best route” to reintroduce energy and fuel back into world markets. In a post on X, the prime minister said: "Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the weekend. This is an attack on Ukrainian civilians, plunging them into cold and darkness. "The UK strongly supports President Trump's call today for a sustained energy ceasefire to start now. "I discussed this with [Zelensky] yesterday: Ukraine is ready if Russia stops its attacks. This is the best route to get energy and fuel back into world markets.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian president said he has briefed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that "brutal Russian strikes that continue unabated". He said that "the Russians struck a power plant in Kyiv with a 'shahed' drone, and many districts experienced power outages". "Later, there were strikes on energy facilities in the Kharkiv region. And all of this happened AFTER the President of the United States made his statement about an energy ceasefire," he added. The announcement comes after Trump criticised Zelensky for continuing to attack Russian oil refineries a day after the US temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive Moscow of revenues to fund its war in Ukraine.