Russian submarine followed spy ship into British waters to map critical undersea infrastructure
It is not clear whether the vessel was one of Russia’s purpose-built sabotage submarines
Russian submarines are being secretly deployed alongside Moscow's spy ship to map critical undersea infrastructure.
A submarine was spotted mapping British undersea gas pipelines linking Britain and Ireland.
Last November, a submarine shadowed the Yantar, a Russian vessel officially described as a research ship, as it surveying the pipes in the Irish Sea.
It is not clear whether the vessel was one of Russia’s purpose-built sabotage submarines.
In response, the Royal Navy followed the Yantar with one of its own submarines.
Defence sources have revealed to the Sunday Times that this could be one of several operations where Russian submarines have secretly accompanied the Yantar into waters close to the British Isles.
In November 2024, the Yantar left Russia's Kola peninsula, towards Norway, and sailed down the Channel and into the Irish Sea, heading towards the Isle of Man.
It's reported that the ship briefly activated its transponder while loitering close to an area where the gas connector is exposed.
A navy hunter-killer submarine was ordered to surface near the spy ship in a show of force.
Sources revealed that it sent the following chilling transmission: “Thank you for allowing us to monitor your every move for the last few days.”
The gas pipeline was then inspected by specialist divers to ensure it had not been tampered with.
Russia could plant explosives on underwater cables or pipelines, which could be detonated during a time of war.
When a Russian spy ship attempted to blind RAF pilots with lasers earlier this year, John Healey warned said: “We will not tolerate a threat to the British people’s essential connections underwater. Anything that impedes, disrupts or puts at risk pilots in charge of British military planes is deeply dangerous.”
In a direct message to President Putin, he said: “We see you. We know what you’re doing.”
Senior British defence sources said Russia could be intensifying so-called grey-zone operations in waters around Britain and Ireland.
The Kremlin has been pushed out of the Mediterranean and now the Baltic Sea after Finland and Sweden joined to Nato.
Three senior British figures said independently to The Sunday Times that Ireland was seen as a “soft underbelly” to access Britain due to its military neutrality and low defence spending
Maritime patrols in the Irish Sea have increased sharply this year after Russia began mapping out the precise location of gas, electricity and fibre optic cables.
“We were aware of its planned arrival long before it entered our area of responsibility,” a senior Irish military intelligence officer told the newspaper.
“Once it crossed into Irish waters, however, we observed a change in crew behaviour and the mounting of weapons. The Irish navy and air corps maintained constant surveillance with our partners.”
“There is deep co-operation with EU member states and with the United Kingdom in respect of all of these issues, and that has been ongoing,” Micheál Martin, the prime minister said.
“One has to be very vigilant and one has to strengthen resilience in respect of critical undersea infrastructure because our society and modern economy depend on that.”
The Ministry of Defence told the Sunday Times.: “As the defence secretary has said, our message to President Putin is clear: we see you, we know what you are doing, and we will not shy away from robust action to protect this country. We are acutely aware of the threat posed by Russia, including attempts to map undersea cables, networks and pipelines belonging to the UK and our allies, and we are tackling these threats head on.
“That is why the prime minister has set out the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War, including a commitment to raise spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP from April 2027, with an ambition to reach 3 per cent in the next parliament, as economic and fiscal conditions allow.”
Sir Keir Starmer’s government has also established a cross-government body to coordinate policy on subsea cables, following a report by the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS).
The Undersea Infrastructure Security Oversight Board, chaired by the Cabinet Office, will set strategic direction.