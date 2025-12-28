It is not clear whether the vessel was one of Russia’s purpose-built sabotage submarines

Royal Navy's HMS Somerset previously flanking Russian ship Yantar near UK waters. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Russian submarines are being secretly deployed alongside Moscow's spy ship to map critical undersea infrastructure.

A submarine was spotted mapping British undersea gas pipelines linking Britain and Ireland. Last November, a submarine shadowed the Yantar, a Russian vessel officially described as a research ship, as it surveying the pipes in the Irish Sea. It is not clear whether the vessel was one of Russia's purpose-built sabotage submarines. In response, the Royal Navy followed the Yantar with one of its own submarines. Defence sources have revealed to the Sunday Times that this could be one of several operations where Russian submarines have secretly accompanied the Yantar into waters close to the British Isles.

HMS Somerset, a Royal Navy frigate, was also deployed to monitor the vessel’s activity. Picture: Alamy

In November 2024, the Yantar left Russia's Kola peninsula, towards Norway, and sailed down the Channel and into the Irish Sea, heading towards the Isle of Man. It's reported that the ship briefly activated its transponder while loitering close to an area where the gas connector is exposed. A navy hunter-killer submarine was ordered to surface near the spy ship in a show of force. Sources revealed that it sent the following chilling transmission: “Thank you for allowing us to monitor your every move for the last few days.” The gas pipeline was then inspected by specialist divers to ensure it had not been tampered with. Russia could plant explosives on underwater cables or pipelines, which could be detonated during a time of war. When a Russian spy ship attempted to blind RAF pilots with lasers earlier this year, John Healey warned said: “We will not tolerate a threat to the British people’s essential connections underwater. Anything that impedes, disrupts or puts at risk pilots in charge of British military planes is deeply dangerous.” In a direct message to President Putin, he said: “We see you. We know what you’re doing.” Senior British defence sources said Russia could be intensifying so-called grey-zone operations in waters around Britain and Ireland. The Kremlin has been pushed out of the Mediterranean and now the Baltic Sea after Finland and Sweden joined to Nato.

Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey, backdropped by a screen displaying an image of Russian military ship Yantar in November 2025. Picture: Getty