Russia's FSB security service has detained a Swedish man it suspects of planning attacks and sabotage on behalf of Ukraine after entering Russia on the pretext of seeking to join the Russian army.

The FSB said the 35-year-old man had been charged with illegally crossing the border and may face additional terrorism-related charges.

It released a video of a purported confession in which the man, who gave his name as Freddy Lindholm from Stockholm, said he had come to Russia to use FPV (first-person view) drones to commit "terrorist attacks" and acts of sabotage.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said it was aware of media reports about the detention, but was not currently involved in the case. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Read more: 'We're done': Kyiv resumes strikes on Russian refineries as Zelenskyy says US 'betrayed' Ukraine by slowing down Starshield

Read more: Half of Brits would not fight for UK under any circumstances amid alarm at potential war with Russia