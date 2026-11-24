MI5 warns of Russian arson threat to firms supplying Ukraine - as British defence bosses receive top-secret briefings
Ministers and senior intelligence officials are briefing British business leaders behind closed doors after MI5’s protective security arm issued an alert over Russian attempts to target firms supplying Ukraine’s armed forces.
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Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones convened defence industry bosses in Whitehall on Tuesday morning. Security Minister Dan Jarvis will hold a second briefing on Wednesday for the heads of companies that run Britain’s critical national infrastructure.
The National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), part of MI5, says Russia has stepped up attempts to sabotage defence facilities across Europe in recent months, typically using proxies to carry out attacks such as arson.
Its warning extends to British companies further down the supply chain. The notice says: “If your organisation supports military procurement or supplies equipment to Ukraine’s armed forces, it could be a target.
“This includes organisations in the supply chain.”
Mr Jarvis said: “Recent sabotage attempts right across Europe demonstrate the seriousness of the threats we face. It’s truly shameful that actors are seeking to disrupt our way of life and that of our allies, especially targeting organisations doing vital work in support of Ukraine.”
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The security notice tells firms to reduce public exposure, train staff to spot hostile reconnaissance and take action to minimise the impact of any attack.
It says: “In recent months Russia has increased attempts to conduct sabotage against European defence-related facilities.
“This activity is typically characterised by the use of proxy actors employing low-sophistication sabotage methodologies, such as arson.
“This activity is intended to undermine support for Ukraine and may sit alongside other hostile activity, including intimidation of individuals, espionage and information operations.
“If your organisation supports military procurement or supplies equipment to Ukraine’s armed forces, it could be a target.
“This includes organisations in the supply chain.”
The advice, published on the NPSA website on Tuesday, tells businesses to remove unnecessary detail from publicly available information.
It also advises firms to install visible protective security measures, and rehearse procedures for responding to hostile activity such as reconnaissance or sabotage such as arson.
The NPSA says the sabotage attempts are intended to undermine support for Ukraine and may be accompanied by intimidation, espionage and disinformation.
Ms Sandher-Jones warned: “Russia and other hostile actors pose a growing threat to the companies that equip and support our Armed Forces.
“We are bringing defence industry leaders together to ensure they understand that threat and take practical action to protect their people, technology and supply chains.
“Government will stand alongside industry, but every company has a responsibility to strengthen its security and help protect Britain.”