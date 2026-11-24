Ministers and senior intelligence officials are briefing British business leaders behind closed doors after MI5’s protective security arm issued an alert over Russian attempts to target firms supplying Ukraine’s armed forces.

Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones convened defence industry bosses in Whitehall on Tuesday morning. Security Minister Dan Jarvis will hold a second briefing on Wednesday for the heads of companies that run Britain’s critical national infrastructure.

The National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), part of MI5, says Russia has stepped up attempts to sabotage defence facilities across Europe in recent months, typically using proxies to carry out attacks such as arson.

Its warning extends to British companies further down the supply chain. The notice says: “If your organisation supports military procurement or supplies equipment to Ukraine’s armed forces, it could be a target.

“This includes organisations in the supply chain.”

Mr Jarvis said: “Recent sabotage attempts right across Europe demonstrate the seriousness of the threats we face. It’s truly shameful that actors are seeking to disrupt our way of life and that of our allies, especially targeting organisations doing vital work in support of Ukraine.”

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