By Josef Al Shemary

Former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves has warned that Europe won’t take the threat from Russia seriously until a ‘mass casualty event’ takes place on NATO soil.

"To be cynical about it, I think we need a mass casualty event before the member states are forced to actually take this seriously. "I mean, we've had some near misses with bombs placed on planes that all so far have fortunately been found before they went off. We do have cases of major arson that we know the Russians did. "But I think that it will take a genuine tragedy before NATO will get itself in order on these issues, precisely because of this incredible reticence to undertake anything" NATO member states responded by intercepting the Russian jets, and Estonia requested an urgent consultation with members by triggering NATO's article 4. Article 4, the shortest of the NATO treaty’s 14 articles, reads: “The Parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened.” Estonia is expected to ask for a larger NATO military presence within its borders, which Poland did after Russian jets entered its airspace last week. After intercepting the jets, a spokesperson for the alliance said: “This is yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO's ability to respond.” Mr Ilves said his country is 'expecting a stronger response' and that "nothing really was done" to stave off further Russian aggression. "Certainly you can force (Russian fighter jets) to land, escort them to an air base and then investigate further. I mean, these are gradations of what to do, but at this point, nothing really was done," he said.

A NATO AWACS Tactical Director assesses the air and surface situation aboard an AWACS. Picture: Getty

"We are expecting a stronger response. And we will be bringing this up at NATO tomorrow. We see this constant escalation and we see statements of concern. We do think that more is required at this point, given that we have had our own third incursion. It's very difficult for the Russians to deny something that is tracked on radar by just about everybody in the region, but that's what we have gotten used to". Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the UK “stands with our Estonian allies, following yet another reckless incursion into NATO airspace by Russia.” "We must continue to increase pressure on Putin, including driving forward the important new economic sanctions announced by the UK & EU in recent days,” she wrote in a post on X. Mr Ilves also hit out at US president Donald Trump, saying: "We see rather robust rhetoric and no action, none on the part of Donald Trump, who periodically says 'I will make a decision in two weeks'. "And there have been so many two-week periods now in which nothing has happened that I guess he holds off criticism by bluster, simply saying that 'well, now I'm really going to get harsh' but nothing ever happens. "And in fact, what we've seen is that, that the deliveries of weapons to Ukraine have cut off". Sven Sakkov, Estonia’s ambassador to the UK, previously told LBC News it is “likely that Russia will increase its blatant behaviour towards its western neighbours.” “I think there's [much] speculation about why they do that,” he added. “One is for example that countries would feel more threatened and do not want to send more air defence assets to Ukraine to be used in its defence. “I think we should prove otherwise, that we do not reduce our support for Ukraine, but at the same time we increase the defence of NATO's eastern flank.”

A French Rafale fighter jet is seen after landing following a joint mission with Polish F16s at an air base in Minsk Mazowiecki. Picture: Getty

EU high representative for foreign affairs Kaja Kallas described the incident as an "extremely dangerous provocation" which "further escalates tension in the region", and warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "testing the West’s resolve". Ms Sakkov told LBC that Estonia will ask for an increased NATO presence within its country to stave off further violations, after the country requested an urgent meeting with the alliance by invoking Article 4. "Poland also asked for Article 4 consultations (after Russia's drone incursion into its airspace) and as a result a number of allies moved a number of aircraft further east into Polish airfields, basically bolstering air defence of that country. “And I suspect that we'll be moving somewhere in the same direction in Estonia and more widely in the Baltic states".