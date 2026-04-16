One UK location is in Mildenhall in Suffolk where an RAF base is located.

Dmitry Medvedev, the head of Russia's Security Council (Left) taunted European countries with a post on X, writing ominously: "'Sleep well, European partners!". Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Russia has threatened to bomb four areas in Britain listing 'potential targets' where it claims drones for Ukraine are being manufactured.

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The Kremlin has listed addresses in London, Leicester, Reading and Suffolk where it claims drones and equipment for Ukraine are being manufactured. There are also several locations listed across Europe. One UK address is in Mildenhall, Suffolk, where an RAF base is located. The Russian Defence Ministry warned that the move by European leaders to allegedly ramp up production of Ukrainian drones was escalating the "military-political situation" on the continent. Dmitry Medvedev, the head of Russia's Security Council, taunted European countries with a post on X, writing ominously: "Sleep well, European partners!" Read more: 'London needs Iron Dome', former security chief warns as UK 'not safe' from Iranian and Russian missiles Read more: Former policeman loses citizenship over links to Russia in first-of-its-kind decision

RAF base in Mildenhall in Suffolk. . Picture: Getty

He urged Europe to take the list "literally". "The list of European facilities which make drones & other equipment is a list of potential targets for the Russian armed forces," he said. The Russian Defence Ministry said the decision by European countries to increase drone production for Ukraine had led to a "sharp escalation of the military-political situation across the entire European continent" and could incur "unpredictable consequences". It said that "instead of strengthening the security of European states, the actions of European leaders are increasingly drawing these countries into a war with Russia". Read more: Russia and Ukraine agree two day ceasefire for Orthodox Easter Read more: Trump threatened to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine unless Europe offered support on Iran