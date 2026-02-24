Vladimir Putin's spy network is exploiting a grey area in Nato’s legal framework with a subtle campaign of “hybrid war”, officials say.

By Jacob Paul

Russian spies have transformed properties across Europe into a network of “Trojan horses” as part of a co-ordinated sabotage campaign, intelligence chiefs have warned.

Vladimir Putin's spy network is reportedly exploiting a grey area in Nato’s legal framework with a subtle campaign of “hybrid war”, officials say. The network of clandestine Russian agents are suspected of buying up hundreds if not thousands of sensitive properties near military and civilian sites across several countries in Western Europe. They are said to be transforming these otherwise unremarkable buildings into potential surveillance hubs, safe houses and weapons depots - with fears many are already stocked with weapons and sleeper agents awaiting orders. Experts warn Britain could be vulnerable following suspicious property purchases near MI6 headquarters in Vauxhall. The acquisitions, as well as others near the United States embassy at Nine Elms, have reportedly been investigated. Read more: UK hits Russia with largest wave of sanctions yet on fourth anniversary of Putin's war in Ukraine Read more: Putin no longer able to recruit Russian troops quickly enough to replace those dying on battlefield

Russia has launched attack on energy networks. Picture: Getty

Speculation has mounted that Russians may also buy, or have already bought, remote properties near Trident's submarine base in Faslane, west Scotland, subsea cable landing points in Shetland, and the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus. Concerns have also been raised about suspicious Russian purchases in Nordic countries. Charlie Edwards, a senior fellow for strategy and national security at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told the Telegraph: “For over a decade, Russian entities have systematically purchased properties in Finland, Sweden and Norway in close proximity to military bases, ports and strategic supply lines.” Russian acquisitions near naval bases and strategic waterways in Sicily, Crete, mainland Greece, and sensitive sites in Paris and Geneva, have also sparked concerns.It comes as Moscow is accused of launching under-the-radar attacks on transport, energy and communications infrastructure across Europe. Train derailments and arson attacks amid the invasion of Ukraine have also been linked to the Kremlin - with officials saying these could be “test runs” for larger-scale attacks.