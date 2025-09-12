Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (left) alongside Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, welcomes Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on her arrival at a railway station, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The UK has targeted Russia with a raft of 100 new sanctions, measures that were announced during the Foreign Secretary's visit to Ukraine.

The measures were announced just days into Yvette Cooper's tenure as Foreign Secretary - and as tensions rise amid increased Russian aggression in the region. The sanctions target the so-called 'shadow fleet' carrying Russian oil and key suppliers of military components. Ms Cooper said: "The UK will not stand idly by as Putin continues his barbaric invasion of Ukraine. His complete disregard for sovereignty has been shown this week when he recklessly sent drones into NATO airspace. "The security of NATO and Ukraine are crucial to the UK's security – an integral part of the Prime Minister's Plan for Change. "International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and to cut off critical cash flows which he desperately needs to pay for this illegal war is vital."

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrives at a railway station, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture date: Friday September 12, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"These sanctions form the next stage in the UK’s leading efforts to ramp up economic pressure alongside our security support and our work alongside the Coalition of the Willing for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," she added. Companies targeted for the sanctions include those providing electronics to Putin's war machine, including China-based Shenzhen Blue Hat International, and Turkey-based Mastel Makina Ithalat Ihracat Limited Sirketi. The Foreign Office said that the electronics provided by these firms are used in the Iskander and Kh-101 missiles, as well as in Russian drones used to threaten Ukrainians.

