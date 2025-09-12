UK announces fresh raft of sanctions on Russia as new Foreign Secretary visits Ukraine
The UK has targeted Russia with a raft of 100 new sanctions, measures that were announced during the Foreign Secretary's visit to Ukraine.
The measures were announced just days into Yvette Cooper's tenure as Foreign Secretary - and as tensions rise amid increased Russian aggression in the region.
The sanctions target the so-called 'shadow fleet' carrying Russian oil and key suppliers of military components.
Ms Cooper said: “The UK will not stand idly by as Putin continues his barbaric invasion of Ukraine. His complete disregard for sovereignty has been shown this week when he recklessly sent drones into NATO airspace.
"The security of NATO and Ukraine are crucial to the UK’s security – an integral part of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change.
"International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and to cut off critical cash flows which he desperately needs to pay for this illegal war is vital."
"These sanctions form the next stage in the UK’s leading efforts to ramp up economic pressure alongside our security support and our work alongside the Coalition of the Willing for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," she added.
Companies targeted for the sanctions include those providing electronics to Putin's war machine, including China-based Shenzhen Blue Hat International, and Turkey-based Mastel Makina Ithalat Ihracat Limited Sirketi.
The Foreign Office said that the electronics provided by these firms are used in the Iskander and Kh-101 missiles, as well as in Russian drones used to threaten Ukrainians.
Russian drones entered into the airspace of Nato member Poland in recent days, raising fears of a confrontation with between Putin and the bloc.
Poland blasted the move as an ‘act of aggression’ and warned the country is the closest it’s come to conflict since the Second World War.
The violation came just days after a drone attack damaged Ukrainian government building for the first time in a massive onslaught upon Kyiv.
The announcement of the sanctions comes after the Defence Secretary confirmed that the UK will help manufacture drones for Ukraine which are highly effective in destroying their Russian equivalent.
Defence Secretary John Healey unveiled details of the drone-building project at a defence conference last year.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “As Russia continues its egregious and unrelenting attacks on Ukraine, the UK’s support will not falter, and we alongside our allies will continue to step up."