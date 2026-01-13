Russia is facing fresh accusations of using African recruits as disposable frontline fighters in its war in Ukraine, after footage surfaced appearing to show a foreign soldier with a landmine strapped to his chest.

The developments come one day after LBC reported claims that African fighters are being used as cannon fodder by Russian forces, sent into near-certain death with little training or protection.

According to Ukrainian news, Russia recruited young South African men through the online platform Discord, approaching them while they played the military simulation game Arma 3.

Two men in their early twenties were allegedly contacted in July 2024 by a user known as “@Dash”. After weeks of online conversations, they met in Cape Town, visited the Russian consulate, and travelled to Russia via the United Arab Emirates.

Once in Russia, the men signed one-year military contracts near Saint Petersburg. After only basic training, one was deployed to eastern Ukraine as an assistant grenade launcher operator. His family last heard from him on October 6.

A medical document dated January 10, 2025 later confirmed he was killed on October 23 near Verkhniokamianka in the Luhansk region. The whereabouts of the second recruit remain unknown. Both men had reportedly been promised Russian citizenship and access to education after their service.

International media has reported that the practice is more widespread. In a previous investigation United24, said Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma, recruited around 20 young men for similar purposes.

South African law bans citizens from fighting in foreign wars, and criminal proceedings are now under way against those accused of illegal recruitment.