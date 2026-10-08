A Russian bomb attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed at least 33 people, authorities said on Thursday, describing it as a targeted strike on civilians in the key stronghold sought by Moscow.

Another 18 people were wounded in one of the largest single attacks this year, which took place on a street where police said two city buses were operating at the time of the strike.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described it as a bus stop.

Images posted by police showed bodies strewn across a street littered with debris, as well as a charred shell of what appeared to be a bus.

"For them (the Russians), a bus with passengers is an attractive target precisely because one strike can kill as many people as possible," regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram app.

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