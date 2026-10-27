The ceasefire should enable deliveries of aid as well as evacuations from the frontline town in southern Ukraine that is grappling with acute shortages of food and medicine

Russia and Ukraine have begun a regional ceasefire to allow the start of a humanitarian effort in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Russia and Ukraine have begun a regional ceasefire to allow the start of a humanitarian effort in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, but they continue strikes elsewhere, including the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

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The ceasefire should enable deliveries of aid as well as evacuations from the frontline town in southern Ukraine that is grappling with acute shortages of food and medicine. "As head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, I confirm that the Ukrainian side is honouring its commitments," Dmytro Lubinets, the parliamentary commissioner for human rights, said in a Facebook post confirming Russia's timing of its halt. On Telegram, Russia's defence ministry said it stopped shelling in the direction of Ukraine's city of Kherson from 4am Moscow time, to prepare for the effort in Oleshky, which faces Kherson across the Dnipro River. Lubinets added that the deal was reached in coordination with US First Lady Melania Trump in cooperation with Russia's commissioner for human rights, Yana Lantratova. Read more: Nazi salutes and WhatsApp abuse: Jewish students vow to fight antisemitism as cases on campus 'significantly higher' after October 7 Read more: Met Police was 'warned Thomas Markle posed security risk to Meghan and Harry' in 2019 letter

Members of the Ukrainian diaspora stand protesting in front of the US Embassy in Warsaw on October 6, 2026. Picture: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/Getty

New strikes on Tuesday hit the Southern Bridge and subway infrastructure in Kyiv, forcing a suspension of traffic, city officials said, while a Reuters witness heard explosions. Oleshky lies on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, opposite the city of Kherson, which is held by Ukrainian forces. But Russian troops have controlled the town since seizing it during the first days of their February 2022 invasion. White House envoys have talked to both sides in recent days to try to find a solution as the US looks to mediate a peace deal to end the war, Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.