According to Ukraine's air force, Russia launched 273 drones at Ukraine during the night, 252 of which were downed or electronically jammed

A view of destroyed two residential houses after Russian Kabs hit the area in the village of Oskul. Picture: Carlo Bravo/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Russia launched more than 270 drones at Ukraine overnight, killing at least five people, Ukrainian authorities reported on Saturday.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, made an unannounced visit to the United Arab Emirates, as Kyiv seeks to use its drone expertise to help Arab states blunt Iran's attacks. Two people were killed and at least 11 more were injured in an overnight Russian drone strike on Odesa, according to the head of the region, Serhii Lysak. According to Lysak's Telegram posts, the attack damaged a maternity hospital and private houses in the major Black Sea port city. Mr Zelenskyy said that the "massive" strike involved more than 60 drones. "Last night, the Russians launched a massive strike on Odesa. There was no military purpose whatsoever - this was pure terror against ordinary civilian life," he said on X. Read more: Thousands of US Marines and sailors arrive in the Middle East as Houthi rebels enter Iran conflict Read more: Starmer tells social media companies ‘things will change’ on addictive features

Rescuers work near a residential building partially destroyed by Russian drones attack on March 28, 2026 in Odesa, Ukraine. Picture: Andrew Shugsun/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

He added that port and "critical" infrastructure was also damaged, as well as business premises. Two men died and two more were injured early on Saturday in Kryvyi Rih, Mr Zelenskyy's hometown in central Ukraine, after a Russian drone hit an industrial facility, regional head Oleksandr Gandzha said in a Telegram update. He did not specify what the industrial building was. One person was killed overnight in the Poltava region, also in central Ukraine, as Russia struck unspecified industrial sites there, regional authorities reported. According to Ukraine's air force, Russia launched 273 drones at Ukraine during the night, 252 of which were downed or electronically jammed. Also on Saturday, Mr Zelenskyy and Emirati state media reported on a meeting between the Ukrainian president and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss regional security amid the Iran war.

A man walks inside a maternity hospital building damaged by a Russian air attack, in Odesa on March 28, 2026. Picture: Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP via Getty Images