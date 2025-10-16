A residential building on fire after a Russian strike in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Russia has battered Ukraine's energy facilities with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles in its latest heavy bombardment of the country's power grid, authorities said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepared to ask US President Donald Trump at a White House meeting for more American-made air defences and long-range missiles. Eight Ukrainian regions experienced blackouts after the barrage, Ukraine's national energy operator Ukrenergo said. DTEK, the country's largest private energy company, reported outages in the capital Kyiv and said it had to stop its natural gas extraction in the central Poltava region due to the strikes. Mr Zelensky said Russia fired more than 300 drones and 37 missiles at Ukraine overnight.

Last night brought strikes against our people, our energy sector, and our civilian infrastructure. Russia launched more than 300 attack drones and 37 missiles, a significant number of them ballistic, against Ukraine. Infrastructure in the Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Poltava regions came… pic.twitter.com/bH3TipG4d2 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 16, 2025

He accused Russia of using cluster munitions and conducting repeated strikes on the same target to hit emergency crews and engineers working to repair the grid. "This fall, the Russians are using every single day to strike our energy infrastructure," Mr Zelensky said on Telegram. The Ukrainian power grid has been one of Russia's main targets since its invasion of its neighbour more than three years ago. Attacks increase as the bitterly cold months approach in a Russian strategy that Ukrainian officials call "weaponising winter". Russia says it aims only at targets of military value. Ukrainian forces have resisted Russia's bigger and better equipped army, limiting it to a grinding war of attrition along the roughly 1,000-kilometre (600-mile) front line snaking through eastern and southern regions. But Ukraine is hard to defend from the air in its entirety, and Kyiv officials are seeking more Western help to fend against aerial attacks and strike back at Russia. Mr Zelensky was expected to arrive in the United States on Thursday, ahead of his Oval Office meeting with Mr Trump on Friday. Ukraine is seeking cruise missiles, air defence systems and joint drone production agreements from the United States, Kyiv officials say. Mr Zelensky also wants tougher international economic sanctions on Moscow.

Hospital in Kharkiv deals with aftermath of Russia's bombing. Picture: Getty