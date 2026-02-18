The latest negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have ended after less than two hours of "difficult" talks in Geneva.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed Moscow for attempting to “drag out negotiations that could already be entering their final stage”.

He said “progress has ⁠been made" following the discussions on Wednesday, but positions ⁠differ because ⁠”negotiations ⁠were difficult”.

“From what I heard from our group, the talks were constructive. The military negotiations group has a common understanding on how to monitor the ceasefire and the end of the war if there’s a political will to end it,” Mr Zelenskyy told reporters following the meeting.

Russian, Ukrainian and American officials entered a second round of trilateral negotiations at around 9.30am local time on Wednesday but left just two hours later.

It followed a previous round of “very tense” six-hour talks in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Russia’s top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told reporters that the two days of negotiations were “difficult but businesslike”.

Read more: 'Moscow is hesitating on peace talks,' Zelenskyy says as Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine overnight

Read more: UK to provide Ukraine with more than £500 million in new defence missiles and systems, MoD announces